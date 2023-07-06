Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Central names Kyle Rosseau head girls cross country coach

Rosseau has been an assistant coach for Central's cross country and track and field programs for the past seven seasons.

Grand Forks' 2018 half marathon winner Kyle Rosseau crosses the Point Bridge during the Wild Hog race.
Grand Forks' 2018 half marathon winner Kyle Rosseau crosses the Point Bridge during the Wild Hog race.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 12:09 PM

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Central has elevated assistant coach Kyle Rosseau to head girls cross country coach.

Rosseau has served as an assistant coach for the cross country and track and field programs at Central for the past seven years.

"Kyle has been a big part of the cross country program, understanding what it will take to help grow the program," Central athletic director Tony Bina said. "He has a strong background and knowledge base in distance running along with the ability to coach kids and build relationships with his student-athletes."

Prior to coaching at the high school level, Rosseau served as an assistant coach at UND and Missouri Southern State.

"Coaching is about building relationships with student-athletes, and I believe that is my strength," Rosseau said. "In the past few years, I have been able to do this with many athletes who have competed in cross country and track."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosseau has recently been hired as the library media specialist at Wilder Elementary School and Community High School. He served as special education strategist at Schroeder Middle School for the past seven years.

Rosseau will be replacing coach Sean Allan, who has served as the head coach of the boys and girls cross country programs. Allan will remain as the head boys cross country coach.

Rosseau, an Eagan, Minn., native, ran cross country for UND from 2006 to 2010. As a senior, Rosseau placed 20th at the Great West Conference cross country championship.

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
2023 mvfc map.jpg
Men's Sports
The Valley expands, while the Summit shrinks; July 1 sees conference shakeup for NDSU and UND
5d ago
 · 
By  Dom Izzo
121422 GFC RR 4.jpg
Prep
Red River's Kent Ripplinger, Cavalier's Landon Carter among NDAPSSA award winners
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
031023.S.FF.ClassA.BBB.Q2
Prep
Fastbreak Club announces Greater Grand Forks all-city basketball teams
Jun 28
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Grand Forks City Council members approve Memorial Village II, Epitome Energy tax exemptions
16h ago
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
east grand forks.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks City Council temporarily prohibits sale of cannabis
18h ago
 · 
By  Hannah Shirley
a concrete gorilla sits atop a concrete, roadside pillar
The Vault
The long, strange life of the mighty 'Og' -- a 55-foot, 2.5-ton gorilla
1h ago
 · 
By  Ann Erling, Prairie Public
2013fb-20150116-011515sengupta04.jpg
Minnesota
Drugmakers sue over Minnesota’s new prescription price controls
2h ago
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News