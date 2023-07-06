Central names Kyle Rosseau head girls cross country coach

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Central has elevated assistant coach Kyle Rosseau to head girls cross country coach.

Rosseau has served as an assistant coach for the cross country and track and field programs at Central for the past seven years.

"Kyle has been a big part of the cross country program, understanding what it will take to help grow the program," Central athletic director Tony Bina said. "He has a strong background and knowledge base in distance running along with the ability to coach kids and build relationships with his student-athletes."

Prior to coaching at the high school level, Rosseau served as an assistant coach at UND and Missouri Southern State.

"Coaching is about building relationships with student-athletes, and I believe that is my strength," Rosseau said. "In the past few years, I have been able to do this with many athletes who have competed in cross country and track."

Rosseau has recently been hired as the library media specialist at Wilder Elementary School and Community High School. He served as special education strategist at Schroeder Middle School for the past seven years.

Rosseau will be replacing coach Sean Allan, who has served as the head coach of the boys and girls cross country programs. Allan will remain as the head boys cross country coach.

Rosseau, an Eagan, Minn., native, ran cross country for UND from 2006 to 2010. As a senior, Rosseau placed 20th at the Great West Conference cross country championship.