Central names Danny Marto as new head baseball coach

Marto is a 2001 Grand Forks Central graduate and was a member of the Knights' 2000 state baseball championship team.

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 2:46 PM

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Central baseball program will once again have an alum take over the head baseball coaching job.

On Thursday, Grand Forks Public Schools announced Danny Marto has accepted the head baseball coach position at Central.

Marto, a 2001 Central graduate and member of the Knights' 2000 state baseball championship team, takes over for Tim Gregoire, who spent eight years as head coach after taking over for Kyle Beckstead. Gregoire and Beckstead are both Central baseball alums.

“Danny has a wealth of baseball knowledge to go along with the great passion and dedication he has for the sport,” said Tony Bina, athletic director at Central. “Danny relates well with kids and will teach them the game of baseball and life.”

Marto, who played college baseball at Mayville State, has previous coaching experience as an assistant baseball coach and an assistant softball coach at Central. He recently served as a coordinator for Grand Forks Youth Baseball. He's in his fifth season as head coach of the 13U Grand Forks Royals.

 “I’m excited to be the next coach at Central, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to continue to build the program,” said Marto.

Marto is a current employee of the Grand Forks Park District in the Parks Department. He coaches girls youth hockey in the winter for the Grand Forks Hockey Association.

 In 2023, Central finished 3-8 overall.

Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
