Cavalier still expects to compete at high level after move up to Class A

Cavalier dominated 9-man football for over a decade. That success forced them into 11-man football.

Cavalier wide receiver Talan Devine (4) runs the ball for a touchdown during a N.D. Class B 9-man semifinals football game against LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at LaMoure High School on Nov. 4, 2022.
Photo courtesy Nicki Smith / Captivate Portraits
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 2:01 PM

GRAND FORKS — Cavalier football stepped on the field Nov. 4 to play LaMoure in the North Dakota 9-man semifinals. It was the Tornadoes' fourth consecutive semifinal game appearance.

The team’s immediate focus was on winning and playing for a 9-man title – for the fourth year in a row.

But, in the back of its mind, Cavalier knew that if it won, they’d hit 12 points in the NDHSAA “success points” system.

“The premise behind the success points is the further you go into the playoffs, the more points you get,” Cavalier athletic director Mitch Greenwood said. “At any point in a four-year period, if you accumulate 12 or more points, then after that season, you move up a division.”

Cavalier beat LaMoure 34-20 and advanced to the championship game, sealing their move from 9-man to 11-man football.

“There's maybe a little bit of resentment of how we got (to 11-man),” first year head coach Brady Laxdal said. “We feel like we're being punished for doing what we're supposed to do.”

Even so, Greenwood and Laxdal have preached to players to embrace the change.

"We didn't have a choice, so we can either feel sorry for ourselves and mope around and think, 'Oh man, this isn't fair,' or we can embrace it and go forward and play football," Greenwood said. "That is the mentality that we decided that we really needed to adopt."

Cavalier isn’t new to 11-man football. Through the 2010 season, the Tornadoes played 11-man football and won state titles as a Class AA team. For some in town, the move back to 11-man was a return to the football tradition they knew.

But, from a coaching perspective, “our preference would have been to stay 9-man because of enrollment,” Greenwood said. The 2023 Tornadoes team has 25 players at practice, with two injured, and have less depth at every position compared to other 11-man teams.

“If we start to get some injuries or, for whatever reason, kids can’t play in a game, that's when we're really going to take a hit,” Greenwood said, “and we're going to start to struggle.”

No matter how difficult the transition might be, Cavalier is still playing football and still looks to be competitive.

In Laxdal’s eyes, he just has to put two more players on the field and get creative with special teams. The growing pains he deals with daily have more to do with losing playing experience with the graduation of last year’s seniors.

The Tornadoes have two Class A preseason top 5 teams on the schedule: No. 3 Kindred and No. 5 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich.

“I think we'll be right in the middle of the pack,” Laxdal said of where Cavalier will stack up. “Hunting for a playoff spot, hopefully. We're going to face some tough competition. My mantra’s kind of, whatever, it's football, bring it on.”

After dominating 9-man for over a decade, there’s still high expectations for the team in Cavalier, even as they navigate new challenges.

“If we can stay healthy, I don't see any reason why we can't compete at this level,” Greenwood said.

Abby Sharpe has covered area preps and University of North Dakota athletics for the Herald since July 2023. She graduated from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 701-780-1268 or asharpe@gfherald.com.
