Busy hockey weekend ahead in Greater Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — The UND-Omaha men's college hockey series won't be the only hockey action going on in Grand Forks this weekend.

Two other events are being held in town — the Northstar Knights Showcase and the North Dakota Pee Wee AA, A and B state tournaments.

The eight-team Northstar Knights Showcase will be held in Ralph Engelstad Arena from Friday-Sunday.

The headliner will be South Alberta Hockey Academy U18 Prep forward Gavin McKenna, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft. McKenna has already played for Medicine Hat in the WHL, making him ineligible for college hockey.

McKenna is not eligible for the NHL Draft until 2026, but is already being projected as a high pick.

There are five players who already have NCAA Division-I commitments set to play in the event — four of them are on Bishop Kearney Selects U16.

The three North Dakota Pee Wee state tournaments, drawing 35 teams and more than 500 players, will be held at Purpur Arena, Gambucci Arena, Eagles Arena and Icon from Thursday to Sunday.

There are five teams scheduled to play in the Pee Wee AA tournament, 14 in the Pee Wee A event and 16 in the Pee Wee B tournament. The championship games are scheduled for 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday at Icon.

Tournament passes are available for $40 for a family, $20 for adults and $10 for students. Daily passes are $20 for family, $15 for adults and $5 for students.

In East Grand Forks, the Civic Center will be busy, too.

The Civic Center will host 13 games for the Bantam North Region AA tournament.

East Grand Forks, Duluth East, Grand Rapids, Alexandria, Hermantown, Bemidji, Moorhead and Brainerd are participating. The title game is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday. The other state-qualifying game is set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

There is no cost to attend the Minnesota bantam regional.

North Dakota Pee Wee state schedule

Pee Wee AA bracket

Pee Wee A bracket

Pee Wee B bracket

Minnesota Bantam North Region AA schedule

Bracket

Northstar Knights Showcase

Friday

9 a.m. — Lake Forest Prep vs. Mount Academy U18 (REA Olympic)

11:30 a.m. — Sioux Falls Power 16 vs. Mount Academy U16 (REA Olympic)

12:30 p.m. — BK Selects 16 vs. Northstar Knights 16 (REA)

2 p.m. — South Alberta U18 vs. Northstar Knights 18 (REA Olympic)

Saturday

8:30 a.m. — Sioux Falls Power 16 vs. BK Selects 16 (REA)

10:30 a.m. — Mount Academy U16 vs. Northstar Knights 16 (REA)

1 p.m. — Mount Academy U18 vs. Northstar Knights 18 (REA)

1 p.m. — South Alberta vs. Lake Forest Prep (REA Olympic)

Sunday

8:30 a.m. — South Alberta Prep vs. Mount Academy U18 (REA)

8:45 a.m. — BK Selects 16 vs. Mount Academy U16 (REA Olympic)

10:45 a.m. — Sioux Falls Power 16 vs. Northstar Knights 16 (REA Olympic)

11 a.m. — Lake Forest Prep vs. Northstar Knights 18 (REA)