Boys hockey teams planning to arrive in Grand Forks early for state tournament, beat impending snowstorm

GRAND FORKS — North Dakota boys hockey teams are making new travel arrangements to beat the impending snowstorm and arrive in Grand Forks early for the state tournament.

The event is scheduled to begin Thursday with four quarterfinal games in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Grand Forks athletic director Mike Biermaier said the teams are now all scheduled to be in Grand Forks a day early.

"I believe by (Wednesday), we'll have all the teams here," Biermaier said. "We'll have all of the officials here except one crew from Minot, which is scheduled for the late game Thursday. From there, we've been working with some good people around here to get them into hotels early and get them ice time to accommodate their needs the best we can."

Due to the early arrivals, Biermaier said he's optimistic the tournament will be played as scheduled.

"I'm extremely optimistic," Biermaier said. "I've been following the weather forecasts. I think we'll be in good shape in some aspects — we'll have the teams, officials and some family members who can get here ahead of time. I think attendance is going to be down, though, based on what's coming."

Blizzard conditions are possible near the I-94 corridor, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest snow is expected south of Grand Forks.

A significant system is expected to impact the area mid-week. Near-blizzard to blizzard conditions are possible along and south of I-94, and travel could become difficult to impossible in those areas. #NDwx #MNwx pic.twitter.com/yKgjlxtbi1 — NWS Grand Forks (@NWSGrandForks) February 21, 2023

Games to be televised, streamed

Grand Forks Red River is set to open the tournament at noon Thursday with a quarterfinal game against Jamestown. West Fargo Sheyenne and Minot will play 30 minutes after the first game ends.

Bismarck Legacy will play Fargo Davies at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Fargo South-Shanley will take on Bismarck Century 30 minutes after that game ends.

All four quarterfinal games will be carried on WDAY Xtra and streamed on Forum Communications websites, including GrandForksHerald.com and Inforum.com.

The semifinal games are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday and 30 minutes after the first semifinal ends. The championship is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The semifinals and championship will be on WDAY and streamed on Forum Communications websites.

Sam Goetzinger will handle play-by-play. Former Fargo South coach Dean Wilson will be the analyst and former St. Cloud State defender Rachel Herzog will be the rinkside reporter.

All of the consolation games, including the third- and fifth-place contests, will be streamed on Forum Communications websites, but will not have announcers calling the action.