Big pass plays carry Grand Forks Central to 30-6 win over Watford City

WATFORD CITY, N.D. — A new quarterback for Grand Forks Central didn't hamper the Knights' passing attack to start the 2023 season.

In his first start, Central's Noah Morkve threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns as the Knights beat Watford City 30-6 on Friday in the opening game of the season.

"He had a great game," Central coach Jake Schauer said. "He had a good, efficient game."

Morkve wasted no time making his mark. In the first quarter, he threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jack Simmers and a 62-yard touchdown pass to Leo Strandell.

Central, which was stopped on the 1-yard line of its offensive drive, actually threw three touchdown passes against Watford City. In the second quarter, Simmers threw a halfback pass to Tray Kuntz for a 46-yard strike and a 20-0 lead.

"Any time you drive six hours one way, and you have high school kids, it's tough to know what you're going to get," Schauer said. "They had a business-like mentality."

The Knights' standout pass-catchers from 2022 did the damage with Strandell finishing with two grabs for 74 yards, Simmers with three grabs for 50 yards and Kuntz with two for 44. Kuntz also had an interception.

Caden Johansen ran 18 times for 88 yards. Gabe Tande, who had a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter, finished with eight runs for 57 yards. He also recovered a fumble.

Central kicker Ross Wilber hit a 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Watford City's lone score came on a Paco Baldenegro 47-yard run.

Watford City finished with just 40 passing yards.