Behind Carson Pilgrim, unbeaten Warroad outlasts St. Cloud Cathedral in Class A quarterfinal

ST. PAUL — If the top-seeded Warroad Warriors were looking for a routine start to the 2023 Minnesota Class A boys hockey tournament on Wednesday, they didn't get it.

At least for the first 34 minutes.

Unseeded St. Cloud Cathedral collapsed defensively to slow the high-powered Warroad attack for two periods and took its chances offensively before the Warriors rallied for a 5-1 win in the third Class A quarterfinal of the day.

The win keeps Warroad's state championship dream, and undefeated season, alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I knew that they were going to push and we were going to be in for a battle," Warroad Coach Jay Hardwick said.

Junior goalie Nick Hansen made 38 stops in the Cathedral net, but two power-play goals from Carson Pilgrim and third-period insurance tallies from Jayson Shaugabay and Murray Marvin-Cordes were enough for a Warriors win. Pilgrim, Shaugabay and Marvin-Cordes combined for nine points in the game.

"Playing with [Pilgrim] and [Marvin-Cordes], they're both super talented and when either of them have the puck I feel very confident that they're going to do something good with it," Shaugabay said.

Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) and players keep out attempts by St. Cloud Cathedral forward John Hirschfeld (6) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Since the beginning of the two-class era in 1992, Warroad is 14-1 in the quarterfinals. The lone loss was a 2-1 overtime defeat against Orono in 2004.

The Warriors are 7-0 in quarterfinals since winning their last state title in 2005, outscoring opponents 44-7 in the process.

Pilgrim's second goal of the night, a picture-perfect tic-tac-toe passing play from Erick Comstock to Shaugabay across to the junior with 13.8 seconds left in the second period, was the game-winner. He completed his hat trick with an empty netter in the game's closing seconds.

After a fairly even start to the game, Warroad's power play finally broke through late in the first period to beat Hansen.

After the Crusaders goalie stopped a shot from the point by Erick Comstock and reached back to paddle away a rebound try from Ryan Lund, Pilgrim snuck in from his spot on the left dot to fire a loose puck into the open net at 13:07 of the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

BHS

Class A State QF



1-0 Warroad, Carson Pilgrim deposits a loose puck after two spectacular saves by St. Cloud Cathedral's Nick Hansen



From Save of the Day to a Warroad lead in less than two seconds



2:30 to go in P1 pic.twitter.com/Jc8PxQaHTY — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) March 9, 2023

With Warroad goalie Hampton Slukynsky looking unflappable in net, it took an unorthodox goal for Cathedral to answer.

Joey Gillespie caromed a shot from behind the goal line off Slukynsky's back and into the Warroad net to tie the game midway through the second period after the Frank Brimsek Award finalist stopped his initial redirect.

"It felt good getting one against him," Gillespie said. "He's pretty good, I guess."

Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) skates in for an open net goal and hat trick with one second on the clock against St. Cloud Cathedral in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Slukynsky, who's committed to Northern Michigan, stopped the other 22 shots he faced — most from in front of him — in the game.

Shaugabay, a Mr. Hockey finalist and Minnesota Duluth commit, cleaned up a rebound in front and Marvin-Cordes wired in a deep wrister to give Warroad the third-period insurance it needed in the final 17 minutes after exhausting the Crusaders.

"I just told the boys, my two objectives for them tonight were to believe in each other and leave it all on the ice," St. Cloud Cathedral Coach Robbie Stocker said. "We checked both of those boxes 100% and not a single guy had anything left in the tank."

Warroad will play fourth-seeded Orono or fifth-seeded Northfield on Friday at 1 p.m. in the second Class A semifinal.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 / 34: Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) skates in for an open net goal and hat trick with one second on the clock against St. Cloud Cathedral in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 2 / 34: Warroad forward Murray Marvin-Cordes (22) tries to block a pass by St. Cloud Cathedral defender Griffin Sturm (21) in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 3 / 34: Warroad forward Murray Marvin-Cordes (22) tries to block a pass by St. Cloud Cathedral defender Griffin Sturm (21) in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 4 / 34: Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay (17) skates the puck past St. Cloud Cathedral defender Vince Gebhardt (3) as he heads toward the goal in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 5 / 34: St. Cloud Cathedral forward Andrew Dwinnell (26) comes away with the puck against Warroad in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 6 / 34: Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) skates with the puck against St. Cloud Cathedral in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 7 / 34: Warroad forward Taven James (15) skates toward the goal against St. Cloud Cathedral in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 8 / 34: Warroad forward Peyton Sunderland (33) takes a shot at the goal past St. Cloud Cathedral defender Vince Gebhardt (3) in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 9 / 34: Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay (17) celebrates his goal against St. Cloud Cathedral in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 10 / 34: Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay (17) looks to pass against St. Cloud Cathedral in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 11 / 34: Warroad forward Peyton Sunderland (33) and St. Cloud Cathedral defender Cooper Kosiba (4) battle for the puck in the boards in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 12 / 34: St. Cloud Cathedral goaltender Nick Hansen (31) blocks a shot against St. Cloud Cathedral in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 13 / 34: St. Cloud Cathedral defender Griffin Sturm (21) carries the puck against Warroad in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 14 / 34: St. Cloud Cathedral forward Joey Gillespie (24) moves the puck against Warroad in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 15 / 34: Warroad forward Landon Thompson (6) and St. Cloud Cathedral forward Ethan Kremers (9) battle for the puck along the boards in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 16 / 34: St. Cloud Cathedral goaltender Nick Hansen (31) stops a puck against Warroad in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 17 / 34: Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) scores on St. Cloud Cathedral goaltender Nick Hansen (31) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 18 / 34: St. Cloud Cathedral forward Joey Gillespie (24) skates the puck between Warroad forward Murray Marvin-Cordes (22) and Warroad defender Erick Comstock (2) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 19 / 34: Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) stops a shot bye St. Cloud Cathedral forward John Hirschfeld (6) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 20 / 34: Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay (17) and St. Cloud Cathedral defender Sam Hayward (10) battle for the puck in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 21 / 34: Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) and players keep out attempts by St. Cloud Cathedral forward John Hirschfeld (6) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 22 / 34: Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) celebrates his goal against St. Cloud Cathedral with the bench in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 23 / 34: St. Cloud Cathedral forward John Hirschfeld (6) carries the puck against Warroad in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 24 / 34: St. Cloud Cathedral forward John Hirschfeld (6) and Warroad defender Ryan Lund (25) battle for the puck in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 25 / 34: St. Cloud Cathedral goaltender Nick Hansen (31) deflects a shot by Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) wide in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 26 / 34: Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay (17) skates with the puck against St. Cloud Cathedral in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 27 / 34: Warroad forward Landon Thompson (6) and St. Cloud Cathedral defender Tommy Gohman (2) go into the boards battling for the puck in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 28 / 34: Warroad forward Griffin Marvin (8) shows off his hair during introductions Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 29 / 34: Warroad forward Landon Thompson (6) and St. Cloud Cathedral forward Philip O'Neal (14) chase the puck in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 30 / 34: Warroad players are introduced before their game against St. Cloud Cathedral Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 31 / 34: Warroad goaltender Ben Norris (30) takes his turn in front of the camera during introductions Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 32 / 34: St. Cloud Cathedral defender Griffin Sturm (21) clears the puck from behind the goal against Warroad in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 33 / 34: Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay (17) passes in front of St. Cloud Cathedral defender Cooper Kosiba (4) and St. Cloud Cathedral defender Vince Gebhardt (3) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 34 / 34: Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) shows off his hair during introductions Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL 0-1-0—1

WARROAD 1-1-3—5

FIRST PERIOD: 1, WAR, Pilgrim (Lund, Comstock), PP, 13:07.

SECOND PERIOD: 2, SCC, Gillespie (Hirschfield, Gebhart), 9:19. 3, WAR, Pilgrim (Shaugabay, Comstock), PP, 16:46.

THIRD PERIOD: 4, WAR, Shaugabay (Marvin-Cordes, Comstock), 4:40. 5, WAR, Marvin-Cordes (Pilgrim), 9:01. 6, WAR, Pilgrim (Shaugabay), 16:59.

SHOTS: SCC, 9-7-7—23. WAR, 16-12-15—43.

SAVES: SCC, Hansen (15-11-12—38). WAR, Slukynsky (9-6-7—22)

