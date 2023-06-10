Badger-Greenbush-Middle River falls in softball title game

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — Badger-Greenbush-Middle River's state championship hopes ended Friday night.

Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian used 18 hits to get past the Gators 10-5 in the Minnesota state Class A softball title game in North Mankato's Caswell Park.

The Flying Dutchmen won their third Class A title since 2016.

Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian's leadoff hitter, Ana Veldkamp, went 5-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs to lead the attack. Pitcher Paris Van Dyke added three hits for the Flying Dutchmen.

Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian scored four times in the top of the first inning to take the early lead.

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River battled back to tie the game 4-4 with two runs in the bottom of the first and two in the fourth.

McKenzie Dahl and Cassidy Dahl each had two hits to lead the Gators. Cassidy drove in one run, too. The Gators also received hits from Jordan Lee, Kinsley Hanson, Kailey Hanson and Elizabeth Gust.

The Flying Dutchmen took control with three runs in the top of the fifth and three more in the top of the seventh to pull away.

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River finished the season 26-2. The Gators were runner-up for the fourth time.

Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian, the No. 5 seed, made an unlikely charge to the championship.

The Flying Dutchmen (19-6) lost six consecutive games to end the regular season, then won seven in a row in the playoffs.