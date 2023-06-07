99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River completes rare hat trick of making state in volleyball, basketball and softball

The 24-1 Gators open the state tournament Thursday as the No. 2 seed in the Class A bracket in North Mankato.

IMG_5752.jpg
Kinsley Hanson, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River
Shania Waage / Special to the Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 8:30 PM

BADGER, Minn. — Kinsley Hanson's senior year at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River has been a dream.

The Gators have gone to the Minnesota state tournament in volleyball, basketball and now softball — with Hanson playing key roles on all three.

"We definitely have been thinking about this for a long time," Hanson said. "It's the same group of girls since we were 10 years old. It's absolutely unreal."

The Gators will round out the rare hat trick when No. 2 seed B-G-MR, 24-1 overall, faces unseeded Menahga in the Minnesota Class A tournament quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

"Someone has said this hasn't happened in Minnesota history to have all three major sports go to state in the same year," veteran B-G-MR coach Kent Christian said. "I don't know if it's accurate or not, but this group is really, really competitive and they play well together."

ADVERTISEMENT

Seniors Hanson and Cassie Dahl have led the way, while sophomore McKenzie Dahl, junior Sierra Westberg, freshman Teagan Landsrud and sophomore Jaci Hanson have also been key contributors to the hat trick.

In her career, Hanson has gone to state volleyball twice, once in basketball and now three times in softball. Hanson's best finish at a state tournament was runner-up at state softball.

"We're hoping to bring home a championship this year," Hanson said.

Christian, a 28-year coaching veteran with a record of 477-192, has taken B-G-MR to state softball 11 times since 2000. The Gators finished second in 2015, 2016 and 2021.

"I've learned to take it one day at a time," Hanson said. "It was a lot of work in all three sports. It was just about winning each day. It's fun to me to show up and play different sports with your best friends."

Hanson has been the Gators' No. 1 pitcher for three seasons. Christian said she and the other pitchers have been the strength this season and that'll need to continue at state.

"I think for every team it starts in the circle," Christian said. "Pitching is key and you have to play good defense. When your pitching is pretty good, then you just need that timely hit."

Badger-G-MR at-a-glance

Coach: Kent Christian.
Record: 24-1.
Key hitters: Fr. Kailey Hanson .500; fr. Teagan Landsrud .427, 4 HRs, 26 RBIs; sr. Kinsley Hanson .398, 4 HRs, 38 RBIs; soph. Jaci Hanson .397, 17 stolen bases, 24 RBIs; soph. Quinn Vacura .389; sr. Cassie Dahl .368, 9 2Bs; soph. McKenzie Dahl .329, 2 HRs; sr. Elizabeth Gust .283; jr. Jordan Lee .281; sr. Tessany Blazek .246, 2 HRs; jr. Sierra Westberg .240.
Top pitchers: Kinsley Hanson 18-0, 103 strikeouts, 1.03 ERA; Tessany Blazek 6-1, 3.50 ERA, 33 strikeouts
State tournament history: The Gators have been to 11 state tournaments since 2000. B-G-MR's best finish at state is runner-up (three times).

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
SaylorKuenzel_GFRR_Hole5.JPG
Prep
Red River sits in a distance second after first day of state golf
June 06, 2023 08:47 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
041121 S GFH GGFBASE ColeBarta ChaysenBallard01.jpg
Prep
Grand Forks Central's Cole Barta named Class A all-state in baseball
June 06, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
011522 S GFH GGFGHKY TaylorKilgoreCellie01.jpg
Prep
Kelly Kilgore to coach Grand Forks KnightRiders girls hockey program
June 06, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060423.N.FF.NDMarijuana.jpg
North Dakota
What can North Dakotans expect when recreational pot becomes legal in Minnesota?
June 04, 2023 06:02 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
east grand forks.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks City Council selects four finalists for city administrator position
June 06, 2023 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
The Grand Forks County Office Building. Photo by Nick Nelson for the Grand Forks Herald.
Local
Grand Forks County Commission proposes lease extension to fair board
June 06, 2023 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Scott Jensen - Farmfest
Minnesota
Former GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen sues Minnesota medical board, attorney general
June 06, 2023 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier