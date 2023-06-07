Badger-Greenbush-Middle River completes rare hat trick of making state in volleyball, basketball and softball

BADGER, Minn. — Kinsley Hanson's senior year at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River has been a dream.

The Gators have gone to the Minnesota state tournament in volleyball, basketball and now softball — with Hanson playing key roles on all three.

"We definitely have been thinking about this for a long time," Hanson said. "It's the same group of girls since we were 10 years old. It's absolutely unreal."

The Gators will round out the rare hat trick when No. 2 seed B-G-MR, 24-1 overall, faces unseeded Menahga in the Minnesota Class A tournament quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

"Someone has said this hasn't happened in Minnesota history to have all three major sports go to state in the same year," veteran B-G-MR coach Kent Christian said. "I don't know if it's accurate or not, but this group is really, really competitive and they play well together."

Seniors Hanson and Cassie Dahl have led the way, while sophomore McKenzie Dahl, junior Sierra Westberg, freshman Teagan Landsrud and sophomore Jaci Hanson have also been key contributors to the hat trick.

In her career, Hanson has gone to state volleyball twice, once in basketball and now three times in softball. Hanson's best finish at a state tournament was runner-up at state softball.

"We're hoping to bring home a championship this year," Hanson said.

Christian, a 28-year coaching veteran with a record of 477-192, has taken B-G-MR to state softball 11 times since 2000. The Gators finished second in 2015, 2016 and 2021.

"I've learned to take it one day at a time," Hanson said. "It was a lot of work in all three sports. It was just about winning each day. It's fun to me to show up and play different sports with your best friends."

Hanson has been the Gators' No. 1 pitcher for three seasons. Christian said she and the other pitchers have been the strength this season and that'll need to continue at state.

"I think for every team it starts in the circle," Christian said. "Pitching is key and you have to play good defense. When your pitching is pretty good, then you just need that timely hit."

Badger-G-MR at-a-glance

Coach: Kent Christian.

Record: 24-1.

Key hitters: Fr. Kailey Hanson .500; fr. Teagan Landsrud .427, 4 HRs, 26 RBIs; sr. Kinsley Hanson .398, 4 HRs, 38 RBIs; soph. Jaci Hanson .397, 17 stolen bases, 24 RBIs; soph. Quinn Vacura .389; sr. Cassie Dahl .368, 9 2Bs; soph. McKenzie Dahl .329, 2 HRs; sr. Elizabeth Gust .283; jr. Jordan Lee .281; sr. Tessany Blazek .246, 2 HRs; jr. Sierra Westberg .240.

Top pitchers: Kinsley Hanson 18-0, 103 strikeouts, 1.03 ERA; Tessany Blazek 6-1, 3.50 ERA, 33 strikeouts

State tournament history: The Gators have been to 11 state tournaments since 2000. B-G-MR's best finish at state is runner-up (three times).