Badger-Greenbush-Middle River advances to state softball championship game

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — Badger-Greenbush-Middle River and Minnesota Section 8A softball history will be on the line Friday evening.

The Gators advanced to the Minnesota Class A state championship game with two wins Thursday at the state tournament at Caswell Park.

B-G-MR beat Menahga 11-1 in the state quarterfinals before taking down Moose Lake/Willow River 2-1 in the state semifinals.

The No. 2 seed Gators, 25-1, will play the winner of Upsala and Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian in the state championship at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The tournament's No. 1 overall seed Randolph lost 1-0 to Upsala in the state quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only has B-G-MR never won a state softball title but Section 8A has never won a state title. State records date back to 1977.

"Both teams played really well, but we just got out of a jam and out of a jam and out of a jam," B-G-MR coach Kent Christian said of the tight semifinal win. "They had runners on in several innings, and we just made plays."

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River left fielder Elizabeth Gust makes an unsuccessful attempt at a sliding catch during the Class A state softball semifinals vs. Moose Lake/Willow River on Thursday, June 8 at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota as shortstop and teammate Kailey Hanson looks on. The Gators defeated the Rebels 2-1 to earn a berth in Friday's state championship game. Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

Kinsley Hanson pitched six innings against Menahga, giving up just one hit and one run. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate. Catcher Cassie Dahl was also 3-for-3 at the plate in the opener, while Tessany Blazek hit a home run.

"Kinsley was spectacular and our defense was spot-on, too," Christian said. "Kinsley was able to get her change-up across and threw it when she needed to. I also thought catcher Cassie Dahl called the game and was spectacular."

Hanson allowed nine hits and only struck out one in the state semifinals but she was able to give up no earned runs.

Dahl came up with the big hit in the fourth inning of the state semifinal. She had a two-run single in the fourth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit.

The Gators have been state tournament runner-up in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

"We'd like to bring it home for Section 8A," Christian said.