Alex Hedlund steps down as Grand Forks girls hockey coach

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks will be looking for a new girls hockey coach for the first time in almost a decade.

Alex Hedlund, who served as head coach for the past nine years, stepped down this week.

"She had been waffling back and forth, but her family dynamics changed recently," Grand Forks activities director Mike Biermaier said. "We thought she was coming back, but she had second thoughts."

Biermaier supported Hedlund.

"You have to think of the person," he said. "You want to be selfish, but I said, 'Good for you. You do need to focus on your family. They're the ones who support you through all these years.' It's hard to find coaches, but we'll put it out there and start looking."

ADVERTISEMENT

Biermaier said the search will likely begin in 7-10 days. He would like to have a new coach in place by June 1.

Hedlund took over for Darin Schumacher in 2014.

During her tenure, Grand Forks posted a record of 111-109-9.

The KnightRiders played for state championships in 2015 and 2017.

In 2015, they lost 3-2 to Bismarck in the final. In 2017, Quinn Kuntz backstopped Grand Forks to the title game, but the KnightRiders fell to Britta Curl and Bismarck 3-0. Kuntz (Ohio State) and Curl (Wisconsin) both went on to win national titles in college.

Grand Forks also reached state semifinals in 2016 and 2021.

"We greatly appreciate all her time and commitment," Biermaier said.

Hedlund thanked those who supported her on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To say the KR program has been a huge part of my and my family's life is an incredible understatement," she said.