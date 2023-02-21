Ainsley McLain provides stability for Grafton, Haugen in quarterfinal win over Park River

GRAND FORKS – It has been a different year for Grafton girls basketball, but senior Ainsley McLain has been a reminder of previous success for the program as she continues to be an example for the young Spoilers.

She has been a leader on and off the court all year and showcased her talents at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Monday.

In a 46-27 win over Park River/Fordville-Larkin, McLain had 15 points in the first half en route to 18 on the game.

She capped off her first half with a heavily contested buzzer beater to send her squad into the break feeling excited.

“I knew that it started with me and in order to get (my teammates) pumped up and comfortable in this setting, I knew I had to start that. If I started the scoring and got some defensive stops, I knew they would follow right after me,” McLain said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with her and her teammates is first-year head coach Wade Haugen. Following the retirement of 21-year coach Laurie Sieben, the former junior varsity coach was brought in.

Spending his previous 11 years on Sieben’s staff, in a tournament where the team has had previous success, he felt comfortable transitioning in smoothly given how close he is to Sieben.

“As the years went on, she allowed me to do things most JV coaches don’t normally do. So, transition-wise I wasn’t going to change anything. We’ve been successful,” he said.

Park River-Fordville-Lankin's Megan Larson grabs a rebound against Grafton in the first half of their game Monday in the Class B Region 2 touranment at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Now as a head coach in his first region tournament, Haugen found himself with a 29-11 lead on Park River heading into halftime. Normally, this would be a position where Sieben would work some magic to seal the deal.

Haugen can’t help but think to replicate what he has seen in Spoiler locker rooms for the past 11 years.

“You always think in certain situations, what would she do? Or at halftime, what would she say to the team? Before the game, what would she say or do? She is such a great motivator with her words, that I’m thinking in the back of my mind ‘Ok, what would Laurie do? What would Laurie say?’” said Haugen.

Regardless of the message in the Spoilers’ locker room, the Aggies were on the verge of ending their season without a response to start the next session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grafton's Paityn Ziegelmann (23) and Keira Cole (42) grab a rebound as Park River-Fordville-Lankin's Lily Skibicki (1) and Hannah Halvorson (15) look on in the first half of their game Monday in the Class B Region 2 touranment at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

When shots stopped falling for Grafton, Hannah Halvorson sank back-to-back from the field to pull her team a little closer. Intensity from the Park River side kicked up a notch as they caused some concern for the Spoilers.

The extinguisher came from sophomore Kate LeClerc. After missing last year with an injury, she stepped up in the second half on the biggest stage she has seen as a player so far.

Two threes in a span of two minutes ended a drought for Grafton, and she added another in the fourth quarter. At game’s end she was just two points behind McLain for the team lead.

“Not playing last year, it was a little nerve-wracking, but coming in with everyone we were all ready and it’s pretty exciting,” she said.

Some fight was still shown by the Aggies despite being outscored at just a 17-16 clip, but it wasn’t enough to keep timely Grafton shooters at bay.

“Park River is a very good senior-led team and they had seniors that didn’t want their season to end. They came at us and came at us. I thought rebounding-wise we did a better job than last time, but we had some first-game jitters. Hoping we are out of those now,” Haugen said.

Now that the Spoilers are without former star Walker Demers, McLain is in a position where the pressure is on her shoulders to dig the team out of a position of “first-game jitters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming into this season, there was an understanding with the senior that she had to develop her leadership skills and take a team with six sophomores under her wing along with the only other senior in Keira Cole.

“I definitely had to take a bigger leadership role, especially since there are only two of us seniors. We have to watch over everyone and get them comfortable. That’s definitely a challenge, but they have adapted so well. It’s been really, really fun,” she said.

LeClerc, one of the six sophomores, can attest to the character of McLain.

“I look up to (McLain) so much. We grew very close over the summer and I’m going to continue to look to her even in the years coming up,” said LeClerc.

Now moving on to the Region 2 semifinals, it is hard not to look to a matchup against Thompson as the eventual goal. They were in a similar scenario last year. Looking at a matchup with May-Port-CG to get to No. 1 Thompson.

“It fuels every single one of us. We know we can beat them and we will have that energy every single night so we can go out there and give them our best shot,” said McLain.

Grafton 46,

Park River/Fordville-Lankin 27

ADVERTISEMENT

GRAF 12 17 8 9 46

PRFL 8 3 9 7 27

GRAF – Savannah Blackcloud 3, Ainsley McLain 18, Addison Frederickson 4, Kate LeClerc 16, Paityn Ziegelmann 3, Kiera Cole 2

PRFL – Lily Skibicki 3, Addison Skibicki 2, Sophia Markusen 1, Greta Wharam 6, Hannah Halvorson 7, Megan Larson 6, Ella Johnson 2

