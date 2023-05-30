After two-win season last year, Hillsboro-Central Valley pitcher Serrina Klose has Burros in state tournament

HILLSBORO, N.D. — The last nine North Dakota Class B state softball tournaments have either been won by Central Cass (six) or Kindred-Richland (three) and the two have met in the state title game four times.

For Hillsboro-Central Valley, that's a massive roadblock to the state tournament. The Burros now play in Region 1 along with Central Cass and Kindred-Richland, with the region sending two teams to state.

In those last nine years, Central Cass and Kindred-Richland have advanced to state every year.

That's all changed this year, as the Burros beat Central Cass — for the first time in program history — at the regional tournament by a score of 5-3 to advance to state. Central Cass had beaten the Burros 11-3 and 21-1 during the regular season.

"It didn't feel real," said H-CV pitcher Serrina Klose, who struck out 11 against Central Cass. "It was out-of-body. I screamed and cried. It was crazy. Knocking off a team like that who's gone to state in almost every sport, we can build off that and use that."

ADVERTISEMENT

All this for a Burros team that went 2-9 last year.

Hillsboro-CV takes the No. 4 seed into the state tournament, which starts Thursday in Minot. The Burros take on No. 5 May-Port-C-G in the final game of the day.

"I think it was our mindset flipped a switch," Klose said. "We were young team last year and we can't use that anymore. I just did lots of pitching and new drills and working on my spin and release and introducing a new pitch (during the offseason). I picked up a rise ball and now I'm working on a drop ball."

Klose, who had an earned-run average near 10 last year, is 12-4 this year with 169 strikeouts and a 2.01 ERA. Klose, who's also hitting a team-best .492 at the plate, has signed to play college softball at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.

"Last summer, (Klose) really started to turn it up," Burros coach Cory Erickson said. "(The win over Central Cass) was a huge relief and vindication we might be as good as we thought we could be."

The Burros have qualified for the fourth state tournament in program history, last going to state in 2019. The state started to sanction Class B softball in 2012.

"The key is really going to be Serrina in the circle," Erickson said. "When she's on, she's as good as anyone in the state. We need her throwing hard and having confidence in herself."

Klose is one of three seniors for the Burros, along with third baseman Ellie Vice and left fielder Jora Leeseberg. Vice is hitting .407 with eight doubles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hillsboro-Central Valley isn't a power-hitting offense, with just one home run (Peyton Quam) on the season.

"We have to keep focus on one game at a time," Klose said. "I personally think we'll go out there and be overlooked. We can use that to our advantage and turn some heads."

Hillsboro-Central Valley sophomore shortstop Kailee Kittelson swings at a pitch against Kindred-Richland on May 9, 2023. Photo by Nashton Wimer / Hillsboro Banner

Area state teams at-a-glance

Hillsboro-Central Valley

Coach: Cory Erickson.

Record: 17-4.

Top hitters: Sr. P Serrina Klose .492 batting average, 20 runs batted in, eight doubles; jr. 1B Danielle DuBois .340 BA, 3 2Bs; soph. C Peyton Quam .327 BA, 4 2Bs, HR, 26 runs; soph. 2B Megan Ensign .192 BA, 10 RBIs; soph. SS Kailee Kittelson .281 BA, 5 2Bs; fr. CF Sanna Kritzberger .289 BA, 4 2Bs, 15 runs; sr. LF Jora Leeseburg .295 BA, 14 RBIs; sr. 3B Ellie Vice .407 BA, 8 2Bs.

Top pitcher: Klose 12-4, 169 strikeouts, 54 walks, 2.01 ERA.

State tournament history: The Burros have never played in a state title game and will be playing in a fourth state tournament in program history.

May-Port-C-G

Coach: Keenan Konschak.

Record: 15-5.

Top hitters: Jr. P-1B Rylee Satrom .489; jr. SS-1B Maysa Larson .564; soph. 3B-1B Brooklyn Galde .413; jr. C Raina Satrom .569; jr. 3B-P Danica Hanson .549; jr. OF-1B Raegen Zerface .256; soph. 2B-CF Alicia Foss .368; soph. 2B-OF Madison Sand .377; fr. OF-3B Hudson Zerface .281; soph. 2B-CF Parker Strand .397.

Top pitcher: Rylee Satrom.

State tournament history: May-Port-C-G has been to five state tournaments including three straight. The Patriots have never advanced to a state championship game.

Thompson

Coach: Matt Chandler.

Record: 13-6.

Top hitters: Jr. Sydney Schwabe .417, 2 HRs; jr. Dru Schwab .381; fr. Mya Warcken .469, 30 RBIs; sr. Kjersten Lopez .383; sr. Summer Hegg .404; jr. Marleigh Kurtz .291; fr. Kya Hurst .433, 3 HRs, 9 2Bs, 30 RBIs; sr. Olivia Dick .491, 8 2Bs, 31 RBIs.

Top pitchers: Sydney Schwabe 7-3, 60 Ks, 3.12 ERA; Dru Schwab 6-3, 44 strikeouts, 3.13 ERA.

State tournament history: The Tommies have been to eight state tournaments and played in one state title game (2021).