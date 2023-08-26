6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

After dominant first half, Red River needs touchdown in final two minutes to beat Jamestown

For the second time this season, the Riders were forced into a two-minute drill to win the game. A touchdown catch by senior Zach Oehlke sealed Red River’s win in the final minute.

RRpleaseCPme.jpg
Grand Forks Red River wide receiver Zachary Oehlke hauls in the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against Jamestown on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Tim Sanger / Special to the Herald
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:57 PM

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Red River coach Vyrn Muir was surprised when his No. 4-ranked Roughriders team took a 21-7 lead into halftime against No. 2 Jamestown.

“These guys have ended our season, and we battled,” he said. “Obviously, they're a different team. We're a different team. A heck of a game. That fourth quarter was both teams, guys making plays when they had to make plays.”

Despite the dominant first half, the Riders had to come back in the final two minutes against the defending Class A state champions, in a game senior Zach Oehlke described as “personal.”

A 25-yard grab by Oehlke with 1 minute, 13 seconds left sealed the Riders' 33-28 win over Jamestown, its first against the Blue Jays since moving to Class A before the 2021 season.

“Feels great,” Oehlke said after scoring the game-winning touchdown. “Dream of it.”

After forcing a Jamestown punt on the first drive of the game — the first football game on Cushman Field’s new turf — quarterback Pearce Parks completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Oehlke.

Less than two minutes later, Parks threw a 29-yard pass to senior Hayden Hong to take an early 14-0 lead. Hong ended up with five catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

“Surprise to us that Hayden Hong was going to make those catches and score like that. Good game for him to do that,” Muir said. “He’s earned the opportunity he's been given.”

The Riders forced a turnover on downs to start the second quarter. Parks connected with Hong again, this time for a 47-yard touchdown.

_H0I9280 copy2.jpg
Red River wide receiver Hayden Hong hauls in a touchdown pass in the third quarter on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, against Jamestown at Cushman Field.
Tim Sanger / Special to the Herald

Jamestown responded with a 9-yard rushing touchdown from Tyson Jorissen. With Red River up 21-7, Parks faced pressure and threw his sole interception.

Senior lineman Lawson Lotysz sat out much of the second half, still dealing with a lingering shoulder injury. His loss was felt after a few bad snaps put the Riders in tough situations. He returned for the final drives of the game.

“He's an excellent high school football player. He's our do everything guy on ‘O,’ so maybe we have to look at that. Maybe he just plays a little bit more offense than defense,” Muir said. “Defense is what I think irritated the shoulder a little bit tonight. So we'll play with that. But obviously, if we don't have him in the game, it really changes kind of just the dynamics of what we have.”

The Riders put together a seven-minute drive out of halftime. It didn’t end up a deciding factor in the game, but Muir said, “down the road, if we can do that, that'll help us win.”

Red River overcame two third-and-long and two fourth-down situations to score off a Parks 21-yard pass to Hong, 27-7.

Red River missed the extra point – a point that came back to haunt them in the fourth quarter.

A 42-yard run from Jamestown quarterback Ryan Kallenbach pulled the Blue Jays within 27-14 early in the fourth. They forced a Riders punt, and had another long score, a 38-yard pass from Kallenbach to Nate Walz to bring Jamestown within a score, 27-21.

A second consecutive three-and-out for the Riders gave the Blue Jays the ball back with 4:57 left in the game. A 22-yard fourth down pass from Kallenbach to Caden Michaelson set Jamestown up at the Red River 5 yard line.

_H0I9480 copy 1.jpg
Grand Forks Red River quarterback Pearce Parks holds off Jamestown defender Kelan Harstad during a fourth quarter run on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Cushman Field.
Tim Sanger / Special to the Herald

A quarterback sneak gave the Blue Jays their first lead of the game, 28-27, with 2:13 left.

For the second week, the Riders had to run a two-minute drill. Two rushes from Parks gave the Riders better field position, setting up a 9-yard pass to Oehlke.

With 1:13 left, Parks threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Oehlke, sealing the Riders win, 33-28.

The win “means a lot,” Oehlke said. “They got us the first couple, so this game was personal. We knew we had to come out and do what we can do.”

Abby Sharpe has covered area preps and University of North Dakota athletics for the Herald since July 2023. She graduated from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 701-780-1268 or asharpe@gfherald.com.
