After breaking collarbone in 2022, Red River's Hinschberger finishing strong in senior season

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Red River's Kate Hinschberger started the 2022 tennis season 5-0.

But while running with a heavy backpack on a rainy day, Hinschberger fell and broke her collarbone — ending her promising junior season, which was just her second season of competitive tennis.

"It doesn't hurt me anymore, but I wish I would've been able to play because it would have helped me this season," Hinschberger said. "I was really looking forward to last season."

Hinschberger is making up for lost time this season with a big finish to her senior year. With a singles record of 13-5 this season, Hinschberger enters this weekend's North Dakota state tournament in Grand Forks with a No. 6 seed from the East Region. She's the only Grand Forks competitor in the singles bracket.

Hinschberger, who played No. 4 singles for Red River during the season, was ranked 10th in the EDC tournament before finishing sixth.

"It was really fun," Hinschberger said. "I definitely played some of my best tennis all year this weekend. Our team fell short of making state, and I didn't want it to be my last weekend of playing tennis."

Hinschberger will face Minot's Sidney Ressler, the West Region's No. 3 seed, in the first round on Friday at 10 a.m. at Wynne Courts.

"She does a really good job of competing," Red River coach Josh Lunak said. "She competes really hard on every point. She's been able to put away balls on her forehand side, and that's helped her shorten matches."

In the doubles tournament, Grand Forks has three teams in the bracket. The top seed is Red River's duo of Farrah Spicer and Addy Lommen, the No. 2 seed from the East Region.

"They had a great tournament last weekend and are hoping to keep that momentum going," Lunak said.

Central's top doubles pair is Madi Stauss and Magdelene Spicer — the No. 4 seed from the EDC. Gianna Blue and Jennifer Wang are the No. 7 seed in the East.

Central advanced to the state dual touranment as the EDC's No. 2 seed. The Knights will face Bismarck High at 10 a.m. Thursday at Choice Health and Fitness.

"A lot of the girls mentioned they felt it was the best tennis they had played all year," Central coach Matt Fuka said. "That was really a testimony to the mindset they had going into the tournament. They were really focused and worked hard and performed their best."