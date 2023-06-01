99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

After breaking collarbone in 2022, Red River's Hinschberger finishing strong in senior season

Hinschberger, the lone Grand Forks athlete in the state singles bracket, was ranked 10th in the EDC tournament before finishing sixth.

KATE- 2023 RRHS SENIOR
Kate Hinschberger, Grand Forks Red River.
Photo by Lily Brundin / Special to the Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 7:00 PM

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Red River's Kate Hinschberger started the 2022 tennis season 5-0.

But while running with a heavy backpack on a rainy day, Hinschberger fell and broke her collarbone — ending her promising junior season, which was just her second season of competitive tennis.

"It doesn't hurt me anymore, but I wish I would've been able to play because it would have helped me this season," Hinschberger said. "I was really looking forward to last season."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hinschberger is making up for lost time this season with a big finish to her senior year. With a singles record of 13-5 this season, Hinschberger enters this weekend's North Dakota state tournament in Grand Forks with a No. 6 seed from the East Region. She's the only Grand Forks competitor in the singles bracket.

Hinschberger, who played No. 4 singles for Red River during the season, was ranked 10th in the EDC tournament before finishing sixth.

"It was really fun," Hinschberger said. "I definitely played some of my best tennis all year this weekend. Our team fell short of making state, and I didn't want it to be my last weekend of playing tennis."

Hinschberger will face Minot's Sidney Ressler, the West Region's No. 3 seed, in the first round on Friday at 10 a.m. at Wynne Courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She does a really good job of competing," Red River coach Josh Lunak said. "She competes really hard on every point. She's been able to put away balls on her forehand side, and that's helped her shorten matches."

In the doubles tournament, Grand Forks has three teams in the bracket. The top seed is Red River's duo of Farrah Spicer and Addy Lommen, the No. 2 seed from the East Region.

"They had a great tournament last weekend and are hoping to keep that momentum going," Lunak said.

Central's top doubles pair is Madi Stauss and Magdelene Spicer — the No. 4 seed from the EDC. Gianna Blue and Jennifer Wang are the No. 7 seed in the East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Central advanced to the state dual touranment as the EDC's No. 2 seed. The Knights will face Bismarck High at 10 a.m. Thursday at Choice Health and Fitness.

"A lot of the girls mentioned they felt it was the best tennis they had played all year," Central coach Matt Fuka said. "That was really a testimony to the mindset they had going into the tournament. They were really focused and worked hard and performed their best."

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
051723 S GFH GFSOC0011.jpg
Prep
Grand Forks Central girls soccer heads to state for first time since 2004
May 31, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
060522.S.FF.baseball.Wolfgram
Prep
Defending state baseball champion Thompson takes No. 1 seed to state with reworked pitching staff
May 31, 2023 07:56 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
053123 S GFH MNS8ABASE0058.jpg
Prep
Sacred Heart's David Larson provides spark off the bench in 2-1 walk-off over Badger-Greenbush-Middle River
May 30, 2023 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Maxwell Marko
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The Bank of North Dakota
North Dakota
Gov. Burgum criticizes lawmakers' transfer of $150 million from Bank of North Dakota
May 31, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Dave Thompson / Prairie Public Broadcasting
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Grand Forks School District hopeful proposed social studies curriculum will boost proficiency
May 31, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Blowing snow obscures the distant shore of a Boundary Waters lake on a day with a biting wind. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Minnesota
DNR eyes Boundary Waters buffer to address light, sound pollution from potential mines
May 31, 2023 06:32 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Shannon award.jpg
Community
Valley Senior Living employees honored by North Dakota Long Term Care Association
May 31, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson