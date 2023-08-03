Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

After both making the playoffs in 2022, Grand Forks high school football teams begin practice

Central made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2007 and Red River advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1991.

Grand Forks Central practice 2023 A.jpg
Matthew Rothenberger (right) leads the way through a hole as running back Gabriel Tande follows during the first day of Grand Forks Central High School football practice on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 6:29 PM

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks high school football programs Central and Red River combined to win 12 games in 2022 and both made the playoffs.

The last time Central and Red River made the postseason in the same year was 1995.

The Knights and Roughriders, looking to build on that 2022 momentum, started practice Thursday morning on the first allowable day for North Dakota high school football.

Red River finished 8-3 in 2022, advancing to the state semifinals for the first time since 1991. The Roughriders lost to Jamestown 27-13 in a game in which starting quarterback Pearce Parks suffered an injury.

Parks returns for his junior season in 2023 as an all-state choice as a sophomore. In his first season as starter, Parks was 91-for-140 passing for 1,217 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also ran 79 times for 379 yards and nine touchdowns.

Grand Forks Red River practice 2023 B.jpg
Grand Forks Red River quarterback Pearce Parks hands the ball off to Ray Dusek as Jessy Baker looks to lead the way during the Riders' first day of practice on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald

The Riders' offensive line will be anchored by all-state pick Lawson Lotysz.

Red River will need to replace its top three rushing options from 2022, as well as top wide receiver Quinn Nelson and top tight end Logan Arason.

Central finished 2022 with a 4-6 record, winning at least four games for the first time since 2007.

The Knights will need to replace starting quarterback Dylan Lamont, who easily led the Eastern Dakota Conference in passing.

Lamont threw for a Central-record 2,031 yards. He had 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Grand Forks Central practice 2023 C.jpg
Grand Forks Central assistant coach Garrett Litzinger swats at the ball as a running back runs during a drill on the first day of practice on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald

Whoever emerges as Central's starting quarterback will have a bevy of options in the passing game.

Central returns its top three wide receivers from 2022 in Jack Simmers, Tray Kuntz and Leo Strandell. Simmers led the EDC in receiving yards with 593, while Kuntz, a UND walk-on commitment, followed with 490 to rank third in the EDC. Strandell ranked sixth with 385 yards and five touchdowns.

Red River and Central open the season Aug. 18 on the road. Central plays at Watford City with a 4 p.m. kickoff, while Red River plays at Williston at 7 p.m.

The first football game on the new artificial turf at Cushman Field will be Aug. 25 when Red River hosts Jamestown in a rematch of last year's state semifinals.

Grand Forks Red River practice A 2023.jpg
Grand Forks Red River High School offensive lineman Lawson Lotysz (right) works a blocking drill against Malik Traore (76) during the first day of practice on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald
Grand Forks Red River practice 2023 C.jpg
Grand Forks Red River assistant coach Kyle Knutson speaks to a group of linemen during drills on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald
Grand Forks Central practice 2023 B.jpg
Assistant coach Matt Fischer talks with quarterback Noah Morkve during the first day of Grand Forks Central High School football practice on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald

Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
