After back-to-back runner-up finishes, Minot finally breaks through for state girls tennis title

GRAND FORKS — Finally, it was Minot's turn.

After back-to-back state runner-up finishes, Minot beat Bismarck Legacy 4-1 in the North Dakota state dual tournament championship match Thursday night at Choice Health and Fitness Center.

"We have a really solid team," Minot coach Scott DeLorme said. "It wasn't just today. In the last couple of years, we've come up on the short end of the stick to a couple of really good teams. The girls put time in all year. It wasn't just a six-week season. They bought in to everything we're doing, and you could see it here. We had a couple three-setters, and we needed one of them. They stuck together, stayed with the script and played really well."

Minot, which lost to Mandan two years ago in the state title match and Fargo Davies last year, won the program's first state title since 2018.

"We weren't wanting to just win for ourselves, we wanted to win for each other," Minot junior Sidney Ressler said. "It was a lot of emotions and crying. We're very happy to be here, and it finally happened. Words can't describe how I feel."

Bismarck Legacy's Halle Severson nails a forehand shot during a N.D. state girls tennis team tournament duals championship singles match against Minot's Sidney Ressler, not pictured, at Choice Health and Fitness in Grand Forks on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Minot swept both doubles matches (Sienna Ronning/Grace Olson and Lila Olson/Sabryn Ronning) and took wins at No. 2 (Kyllie Fettig) and No. 3 singles (Ressler).

Minot used three-set wins from Ressler and the second doubles pairing of Lila Olson/Sabryn Ronning.

Aleah McPherson's 6-3, 6-1 win over Halle Mattson was Legacy's lone victory in the matchup.

"A lot of these girls have been in this situation, so it's nice to get over the bump," DeLorme said. "I'm excited about all of our girls, not just the seven who played. We brought three extra girls with us who are very capable of playing. It's a team effort."

DeLorme said experience played a role in getting over the hump.

"We have athletes who know how to compete and know when things go against them a little bit, they can find another gear," DeLorme said. "Sidney Ressler did an amazing job of that in the third set to get the decisive win for us."

The West Region dominated the state team tournament, with three of the four quarterfinals going to the West Region.

Grand Forks Central, the No. 2 seed from the East Region, was the only East Region squad to advance out of the quarterfinals.

The Knights finished in fourth place.

The singles and doubles tournament begins Friday and finishes Saturday in Grand Forks.

Grand Forks Central's Gianna Blue nails a forehand shot during a N.D. state girls tennis team tournament duals quarterfinals match against Minot tennis player Grace Gross, not pictured, at Choice Health and Fitness in Grand Forks on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

North Dakota State Tennis Tournament

At Grand Forks Choice Health and Fitness, Grand Forks

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

W1 Minot 3, E4 Fargo Davies 2

E2 Grand Forks Central 3, W3 Bismarck 2

W4 Bismarck Century 3, E1 West Fargo Sheyenne 2

W2 Bismarck Legacy 4, E3 Valley City 1

Consolation semifinals

E4 Fargo Davies 3, W3 Bismarck 2

E3 Valley City 3, 6) E1 West Fargo Sheyenne 2

Championship semifinals

W1 Minot 5, E2 Grand Forks Central 0

W2 Bismarck Legacy 4, W4 Bismarck Century 1

5th place

Valley City 3, E4 Fargo Davies 2

3rd place

W4 Bismarck Century 4, Grand Forks Central 1

Championship

W1 Minot 4, W2 Bismarck Legacy 1

Match results

Championship

Minot 4, Bismarck Legacy 1

Singles: Aleah McPherson, BL, def. Halle Mattson, 6-3, 6-1; 2, Kyllie Fettig, M, def. Cambrya Kraft 6-0, 6-1; 3. Sidney Ressler, M, def. Halle Severson 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

Doubles: 1. Sienna Ronning, M, def. Anna Sorenson/Maria Barrett 6-2, 6-0; 2. Lily Olson/Sabryn Ronning, M, def. Chelsea Krom/Brooklyn Sand 6-3. 2-6, 6-4

3rd place

Bismarck Century 4, Grand Forks Central 1

Singles: 1. Madi Stauss, GFC, def. Maya Kubsad 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 14-12; 2. Erika Lee, BC, def. Magdalene Spicer 6-0, 6-1; 3. Kyla Jorgenson, BC, def. Gianna Blue 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: 1. Ashley Kindem/Ava Dunlop, BC, def. Sydney Lemieux/Jennifer Wang 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Kate Miller/MyKaela Jorgenson, BC, def. Stella Blue/Alli Wilhelmi 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-3), 10-5

5th place

Valley City 3, Fargo Davies 2

Singles: 1. Paige McCormick, FD, def. Abby Martineck 6-0, 7-5; 2. Kailee Nielson, VC, def. Tanis Lee 6-4, 6-3; 3. Georgia Zaun, VC, def. Ariel Bahn 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: 1. Breck Sufficool/Skye Nielson, VC, def. Lily Wicklow/Melody Jiang 6-0, 6-2; 2. Grace Wanzek/Reganne Silbernagel, FD, def. Alyssa Thomsen, Abby Redfearn 6-2, 6-2

Semifinals

Minot 5, Grand Forks Central 0

Singles: 1. Halle Matson, M, def. Madi Stauss 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-6; 2. Kyllie Fettig, M, def. Magdalene Spicer 6-3, 7-5; 3. Sidney Ressler, M, def. Gianna Blue 6-3, 6-1

Doubles: 1. Sienna Ronning/Grace Olson, M, def. Sydney Lemieux/Jennifer Wang 6-2, 6-1; 2. Lila Olson/Sabryn Ronning, M, def. Stella Blue/Alli Wilhelmi 6-4, 6-4

Bismarck Legacy 4, Bismarck Century 1

Singles: 1. Aleah McPherson, BL, def. Maya Kusbad 6-2, 6-1; 2. Cambrya Kraft, BL, def. Erika Lee 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; 3. Halle Severson, BL, def. Kyla Jorgenson 6-1, 6-3

Doubles: 1. Ashley Kindem/Ava Dunlop, BC, def. Anna Sorensen/Maria Barrett 3-6, 6-0, 10-4; 2. Chelsea Krom/Brooklyn Sand, BL, def. Kate Miller/Mykaela Jorgenson 6-1, 6-1

Consolation semifinals

Fargo Davies 3, Bismarck 2

Singles: 1. Paige McCormick, FD, def. Sydney Hall 6-0, 6-2; 2. Tanis Lee, FD, def. Grace Haider 6-1, 6-1; 3. Jessica Schuh, B, def. Grace Wanzek 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

Doubles: 1. Lily Wicklow/Melody Jiang, FD, def. Grace Gross/Peyton Kovash 6-4, 6-4; 2. Megan Richter/Jami Bachmeier, B, def. Kate Leingang/Reganne Silbernagel 6-4, 6-0

Valley City 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 2

Singles: 1. Sarea Gu, WFS, def. Abby Martineck 6-2, 6-3; 2. Kailee Nielson, VC, def. Alyssa Sommerfeld 0-6, 6-3, 6-3; 3. Georgia Zaun, VC, def. Erika Hoy 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: 1. Breck Sufficool/Alyssa Thomsen, VC, def. Anna Mauch/Jayne Thompson 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; 2. Shireen Durrani/Sofia Layfield, WFS, def. Skye Nielson/Abby Redfearn 3-6, 6-1, 6-1

Quarterfinals

Minot 3, Fargo Davies 2

Singles: 1. Paige McCormick, FD, def. Halle Mattson 6-1, 6-0; 2. Tanis Lee, FD, def. Kyllie Fettig 6-1, 6-0; 3. Sidney Ressler, M, def. Ariel Bahn, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Sienna Ronning/Grace Olson, M, def. Lily Wicklow/Melody Jiang 6-2, 6-2; 2. Lila Olson/Sabryn Ronning, M, def. Grace Wanzek/Reganne Silbernagel 6-3, 6-2

Grand Forks Central 3, Bismarck 2

Singles: 1. Madi Strauss, GFC, def. Peyton Kovash 6-2, 6-1; 2. Magdalene Spicer, GFC, def. Jessica Schuh 6-4, 6-3; 3. Gianna Blue, GFC, def. Grace Gross 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Doubles: 1. Grace Haider/Sydney Hall, B, def. Sydney Lemieux/Jennifer Wang 6-1, 7-5; 2. Megan Richter/Jami Bachmeier, B, def. Stella Blue/Alli Wilhelmi 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5)

Bismarck Century 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 2

Singles: Sarea Gu, WFS, def. Maya Kusbad 6-3, 6-1; 2. Alyssa Sommerfeld, WFS, def. Erika Lee 6-0, 6-1; 3. Kyla Jorgenson, BC, def. Jayne Thompson 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-2)

Doubles: 1. Ashley Kindem/Ava Dunlop, BC, def. Anna Mauch/Sofia Layfield 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 6-2; 2. Kate Miller/Mykaela Jorgenson, BC, def. Shireen Durrani/Erika Hoy 6-1, 2-6, 6-2

Bismarck Legacy 4, Valley City 1

Singles: 1. Aleah McPherson, BL, def. Abby Martinek 6-1, 6-0; 2. Cambrya Kraft, BL, def. Kailee Nielson 6-2, 6-1; 3. Halle Severson, BL, def. Georgia Zaun 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Doubles: 1. Breck Sufficool/Abby Redfearn, VC, def. Anna Sorensen/Maria Barrett 6-2, 6-2; 2. Chelsea Krom/Brooklyn Sand, BL, def. Skye Nielson/Alyssa Thomsen 6-3, 6-2