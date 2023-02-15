15 different Roughriders record a point in Red River's opening round win over Devils Lake

GRAND FORKS – Complete control of the competition on Tuesday confirmed what Grand Forks Red River has been feeling for the past few weeks: Their offensive chemistry is at a season-high as they head into the postseason.

In a 16-1 win over Devils Lake in the East Region opening round, 15 different Roughriders registered a point on the scoresheet and senior forwards Dillon Jackson and Mikey Coleman both had hat tricks, with the former scoring four on the night.

“What you look for during playoff time is if they are ready to go, and obviously from the drop of the puck they were ready. With these types of games, what’s nice is you can get everyone mixed in. Now everyone is sharp and ready to go from here,” Red River coach Tim Skarperud said.

Not far along after the drop of the puck, the home team connected early and often. What made the six goals for Red River in the opening period standout was their simplicity. Right off a draw in the offensive zone, Coleman got the scoring party started with a seeing-eye shot. Then, four shots from the point resulted in goals as the Roughriders kept on the high-percentage plays.

Coleman cleaned up a rebound from Thomas Peterson, Mason Reynolds swept a rebound from Hudson Kilgore five-hole, on the power play Jackson scored his first on a rebound from Coleman and then again on a tip-in via a Mason Ray shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I honestly like our mix of lines right now. Our defense has been playing well and the three different forward lines we mixed up three weeks ago or so and I think we found a good combination with different skill sets,” said Skarperud.

It was Jan. 21, in a 6-0 win over Fargo North, where an early game misconduct to Reynolds shortened the bench for Red River and forced the group to shuffle forwards around. In that game, new linemates Coleman and Luc Bydal both picked up hat tricks and since then Coleman has 11 goals and six assists, Bydal has six goals and nine assists while Grant Gardner has three goals and 10 assists. A total of 45 combined points in seven games.

Roughriders forward Dillon Jackson (8) celebrates his first period goal with Red River teammates Mason Ray (4) and Carson Skarperud during a N.D. East Region boys hockey tournament quarterfinals matchup against the Devils Lake Firebirds at Eagles Arena in Grand Forks on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

The effort has put Coleman into the secure lead for the state scoring race. With 58 points on the year, he is 12 ahead of Grafton/Park River’s Landon Carter.

“A change in lines helped for sure, but we’re just working hard in practice,” Coleman said. “We’re having fun and I think that’s a big part of this, we’ve been having fun.”

Perhaps the player having the most fun on Tuesday was the one with four goals on the night. After Jackson scored two in the first period, he completed the hat trick in the second period on a rebound to make it 11-1, then scored his fourth in eight minutes into the third.

Playing on the wing alongside Carter Sproule and Carson Skarperud, the trio showcased similar intuition the Coleman-Bydal-Gardner line has possessed.

“Obviously a lot of players contributed tonight which was fun to see. I think our offensive game is unreal and we have a lot of guys that can score. We just have to take care of our d-zone and that is what it will come down to for us,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were not a lot of mistakes to correct in the defensive zone for the Roughriders, as the shot share ended with a 61-10 spread in favor of Red River. Going forward in the East Region, it may be a different story as parity has been prevalent in recent years.

Roughriders goaltender Jake Jenkins deflects a Devils Lake shot in the first period of a N.D. East Region boys hockey tournament quarterfinals game at Eagles Arena in Grand Forks on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Just a week ago sixth-seeded Davies pushed Red River to a shootout before taking Central the distance at Purpur in their quarterfinal matchup.

“There is no guarantee to make state, I don’t care if you’re the one seed or the whatever seed. There are teams that are going to be ready to go. You have to have the mindset that you don’t care what seed you are or where you are at in the standings, it is going to be a tough game and you have to battle for all 51 minutes,” Skarperud said.

Up next in the semifinals, Red River will take on Fargo North on Friday.

Grand Forks Red River 16,

Devils Lake 1

RR 6 6 4 16

ADVERTISEMENT

DL 0 1 0 1

RR – Mikey Coleman 3G, 3A; Grant Gardner 1G, 2A; Mason Reynolds 2G, 1A; Tyson Ulmer 1G, 3A; Dillon Jackson 4G, 1A; Carson Skarperud 5A; RyLee Vetsch 2G, 1A; Luc Bydal 1G, 2A; Thomas Peterson 1A; Mason Ray 3A; Hudson Kilgore 2A; Rylan Bydal 1G, 1A; Mason Stroh 2A; Carter Sproule 2A;

Saves – Jake Jenkins 9 saves

DL – Dayton Lunak G; Logan Stokke A; Zachary Jorde A

Saves – Brody Forsberg 35 saves; Tucker Halle 10 saves

