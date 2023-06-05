11 from area receive North Dakota Class B all-state baseball honors

GRAND FORKS — With Thompson, Langdon-Edmore-Munich and North Star, the area saw three teams advance to last weekend's North Dakota Class B state tournament.

The Tommies won the state title to repeat as Class B champions, while Langdon-Edmore-Munich took third and North Star was fifth.

That state tournament success was reflected Monday when the North Dakota Class B all-state baseball teams were released by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich's Jack Romfo led the way with a first-team selection. He was also named the state's Outstanding Senior Athlete.

Other first-team choices from the area included Cole Hebl of Hillsboro-Central Valley, Brayden Wolfgram of Thompson, Tony Villarreal of Grafton and Dane Hagler of North Star.

Second-team picks were Marshall Judisch and Landon Koenig of May-Port-C-G, Derek Carpenter of Hatton-Northwood, Reece Berberich of Thompson and Carter Tetrault and Mason Romfo of Langdon-Edmore-Munich.

Thompson coach Nathan Soulis was named coach of the year.

N.D. Class B all-state team

First team

Keegan Neva, Northern Cass; Masen Allmaras, Kindred; Cole Hebl, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Brayden Wolfgram, Thompson; Tate Mart, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion; Grady Shipman, Carrington; Connor Johnson, LLM; Jack Romfo, LEM; Tony Villarreal, Grafton; Dane Hagler, North Star; Brody Schneibel, Rugby; Coltan Francis, Surrey-Our Redeemer's; Carson Merck, Minot Ryan; Noah Erickson, Surrey-Our Redeemer's; Carson Yale, Des Lacs-Burlington; Paxton Ystaas, DLB; Michael Fagerland, Shiloh Christian; Trace King, Shiloh Christian

Second team

Marshall Judisch, MPCG; Derek Carpenter, HN; Landon Koenig, MPCG; Reece Berberich, Thompson; Anthony Hanson, LLM; Carter Tetrault, LEM; Mason Romfo, LEM; Carson Haerer, Bottineau; Drew Zwak, Minot Ryan; Hank Bodine, Velva/Drake-Anamoose; Kellan Henry, Renvilley County; Rylan Olson, DLB; Tyson Wick, Hazen; Eli THompson, Shiloh Christian