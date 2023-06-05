99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, June 5

Sports Prep

11 from area receive North Dakota Class B all-state baseball honors

Langdon-Edmore-Munich's Jack Romfo was selected as the state's Outstanding Senior Athlete.

Image (8).jpeg
Thompson's Brayden Wolfgram delivers to the plate on June 2, 2023, in a North Dakota Class B state tournament semifinal against Central Cass.
Sean Williams / Minot Daily News
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 12:39 PM

GRAND FORKS — With Thompson, Langdon-Edmore-Munich and North Star, the area saw three teams advance to last weekend's North Dakota Class B state tournament.

The Tommies won the state title to repeat as Class B champions, while Langdon-Edmore-Munich took third and North Star was fifth.

That state tournament success was reflected Monday when the North Dakota Class B all-state baseball teams were released by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich's Jack Romfo led the way with a first-team selection. He was also named the state's Outstanding Senior Athlete.

Other first-team choices from the area included Cole Hebl of Hillsboro-Central Valley, Brayden Wolfgram of Thompson, Tony Villarreal of Grafton and Dane Hagler of North Star.

Second-team picks were Marshall Judisch and Landon Koenig of May-Port-C-G, Derek Carpenter of Hatton-Northwood, Reece Berberich of Thompson and Carter Tetrault and Mason Romfo of Langdon-Edmore-Munich.

Thompson coach Nathan Soulis was named coach of the year.

N.D. Class B all-state team

First team
Keegan Neva, Northern Cass; Masen Allmaras, Kindred; Cole Hebl, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Brayden Wolfgram, Thompson; Tate Mart, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion; Grady Shipman, Carrington; Connor Johnson, LLM; Jack Romfo, LEM; Tony Villarreal, Grafton; Dane Hagler, North Star; Brody Schneibel, Rugby; Coltan Francis, Surrey-Our Redeemer's; Carson Merck, Minot Ryan; Noah Erickson, Surrey-Our Redeemer's; Carson Yale, Des Lacs-Burlington; Paxton Ystaas, DLB; Michael Fagerland, Shiloh Christian; Trace King, Shiloh Christian
Second team
Marshall Judisch, MPCG; Derek Carpenter, HN; Landon Koenig, MPCG; Reece Berberich, Thompson; Anthony Hanson, LLM; Carter Tetrault, LEM; Mason Romfo, LEM; Carson Haerer, Bottineau; Drew Zwak, Minot Ryan; Hank Bodine, Velva/Drake-Anamoose; Kellan Henry, Renvilley County; Rylan Olson, DLB; Tyson Wick, Hazen; Eli THompson, Shiloh Christian

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
