Patience pays off for Mark Dobmeier in 30-lap RCS sprint feature

GRAND FORKS — In a caution-plagued feature, the yellow flag was welcomed repeatedly by Mark Dobmeier.

In a 30-lap feature that saw seven caution flags, Dobmeier finally capitalized on the second-to-last yellow as he slipped past race leader Austin Pierce to capture the fourth leg of the Wayne Anderson Cup on Friday night at River Cities Speedway.

Dobmeier started seventh and was seemingly out of contention until the closing laps.

On a restart with five laps to go, Dobmeier dove low in Turns 1 and 2 to catch Pierce on the back straightaway. As the two approached Turn 3, Pierce, who was on the outside, slid off the track, allowing Dobmeier to gain control.

"I needed every one of those restarts," said Dobmeier. "It slows the race down but I needed them. On that restart, I was up on the wheel and got the spot I needed. I saw that bottom line and it was enough to get by and slide in front of Austin.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I never saw or heard Austin. I didn't know he slid off the track until the yellow came out. But I used every inch of the track and every bit of moisture in it."

Pierce, who won last Saturday's NOSA-IRA Challenge series feature for $5,000, started on the front row and posted the fastest lap time of 10.714 seconds.

In the final five laps, Dobmeier was in control, beating Nick Omdahl to the flagstand by 1.817 seconds, Jack Croaker was third, followed by Brendan Mullen and Laela Eisenschenk, the niece of Word of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz,.

The final leg of the Wayne Anderson Cup is set for Sept. 1.

Dustin Strand, meanwhile, was a double winner at RCS, capturing both the 25-lap late model feature and the 30-lap Moonshine Mod main event. The Moonshine Mod tour win was worth $1,200 for Strand. The tour started in Glyndon, Minn., on Wednesday before continuing Thursday in Ada, Minn. On Saturday, the tour will race at the Greenbush Race Park.

In the late model feature, Strand had to survive a handful of restarts. But he used the top groove to his advantage on the restarts, holding off Tyler Peterson, Brad Seng and Joey Pederson. The racing behind Strand was entertaining as the positions changed constantly.

Seng edged Peterson by 1.366 seconds. Seng was third, followed by Pederson and Bryce Sward.

"On the restarts, I knew as long as I didn't push in Turns 1 and 2, I'd probably be OK because the top was the dominant lane,," said Stand. :The caution flags kind of worked out for us because it was a top-dominant track. I think I would have been in trouble if I had to run the middle lane."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Moonshine Mod feature went green to checkered without a caution flag, taking 7 minutes, 10 seconds to complete.

Strand successful maneuvered heavy lapped traffic for a good portion of the race.

"It was the first time ever that I kind of lucked out with lapped cars," said Strand. "They were kind of spread out and I was able to pick and choose. When I'd get to one group they kind of all were on the bottom so I'd scoot around the top. Or guys would slide out of my way.

"The cards fell pretty good for me."

Zach Johnson finished second followed by Peterson, Aaron Blacklance and Aaron Holtan.

Strand finished the race with a lot of speed.

He posted the fastest lap time of the race at 13.199 seconds, that coming on the final circuit.

Strand beat Peterson to the flagstand by 4.529 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rusty Kollman (2) leads the pack of WISSOTA Late Models drivers during a heat race at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks on Friday, July 21, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald