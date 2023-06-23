Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opening night of Greater Grand Forks Fair racing wiped out due to rain

A Northern Late Model Racing Association special is scheduled for Sunday at River Cities Speedway.

River Cities Speedway
Street stocks cruise in front of the grandstand at River Cities Speedway in a previous season.
John Stennes / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 4:57 PM

GRAND FORKS — The opening night of Greater Grand Forks Fair racing was called off Friday due to rain.

A steady drizzle began in the mid-afternoon in Grand Forks. After an hour and a half, officials called off the opening night.

Midwest Modifieds, lightning sprints and streets were scheduled to race on Friday.

Midco Sports also was scheduled to televise the event.

Last summer, both nights of Greater Grand Forks Fair races were wiped out due to rain, too.

There are still two days of events scheduled for River Cities Speedway this weekend.

The track is scheduled to hold school bus races and a demolition derby beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

On Sunday, a Northern Late Model Racing Association special is scheduled for River Cities Speedway at 6 p.m. Lightning sprints and streets also will race Sunday.

Admission to both Saturday and Sunday is covered with a fair ticket.

Midco is scheduled to broadcast Sunday's races.

Next week, River Cities Speedway is scheduled to host the World of Outlaw Late Models on June 30.

Greater Grand Forks Fair Racing

Saturday, June 24
2 p.m. — School bus races, demolition derby, derby compact/full size, Forks Go-Karting
Sunday, June 25
6 p.m. — Late models, lighting sprints, streets (Midco)
Note: The races are included with fair admission.

Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
