NOSA drivers ready for another showdown with the IRA at River Cities Speedway

GRAND FORKS — Austin Pierce wasn't sure about his chances at the King of the Wings event last year at River Cities Speedway.

For starters, he was not only racing against the top Northern Outlaw Sprint Association drivers, the Interstate Racing Association circuit also was in town for the first time since 2004. On top of the competitive field of two sprint car associations, Pierce had to start the feature eighth.

"I knew we had a lot of heavy hitters in front of us," Pierce said. "I knew we had a chance to win, but I also knew the chances were much slimmer starting eighth."

Pierce found a groove at the bottom of the track and eventually made it all the way to the front, passing NOSA driver Jade Hastings with two laps to go. The Grand Forks driver took home the checkered flag, one of his signature career victories.

"It's always been on my bucket list to win races with other series," Pierce said. "I knew that was going to be an opportunity to do that with the IRA when they were coming to our home track. We had a lot of success leading up to that race. It was something to check off the bucket list."

One night later, IRA driver Jake Blackhurst of Hanna City, Ill., passed Hastings and Thomas Kennedy on the final corner to go from third-to-first and win the feature.

Final score: NOSA 1, IRA 1.

This weekend, the two sprint car associations will clash again at The Bullring for a two-night King of the Wings event.

The speedway will host four divisions of sprints.

Lightning sprints, wingless sprints and IMCA racesaver sprints also will be on the program, which starts at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

But the 410 sprints will be the main card.

Three of NOSA's top contenders will be Mark Dobmeier, Hastings and Pierce.

Dobmeier has won two features at River Cities Speedway this summer. Hastings led 55 of 60 laps at the King of the Wings event last summer. Pierce, meanwhile, is looking for his 50th feature win.

"Our goal is to win at least one again," Pierce said of the King of the Wings. "We're chasing our 50th win right now. It's come with some obstacles. Once we get that, the wins should start flowing again, hopefully."

The IRA points leaders are rookie Brenham Crouch of Lubbock, Texas, Jordan Goldesberry of Springfield, Ill., and Russel Borland of Kewaskum, Wis.

With the competitive field of sprints, someone will have an opportunity to get a signature win this weekend — just as Pierce did a year ago.

"I'd say this is one of the ones we've been looking forward to the most this season," Pierce said. "I think our car is working really well. We just need a little luck to fall our way."

NOSA vs. IRA King of the Wings

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Where: River Cities Speedway.

Classes: 410 sprints, lightning sprints, wingless sprints, IMCA racesaver sprints.

Of note: Last year's winners were Austin Pierce (NOSA) and Jake Blackhurst (IRA).