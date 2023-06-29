Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
WMAs are important for wildlife production and hunting

Learn more about these public lands in this week’s “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast.

NDGF WMA sign.jpg
Contributed/ North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 10:07 AM

North Dakota has over 220 wildlife management areas which are open to hunting, fishing, trapping and other outdoor activities such as hiking and wildlife viewing. Learn more about these public lands in this week’s “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast.
A complete listing of regulations pertaining to North Dakota wildlife management lands is available on the Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov.

