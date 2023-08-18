Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
What to bring on a wilderness canoe trip? Here's a checklist

The list is long, but once made, it can be saved for future reference.

Troy Hoffman relaxing.JPG
With some camping essentials in the foreground, Troy Hoffman of Minnetonka, Minnesota, relaxes on a rock in July 2023 during a canoe trip to Quetico Provincial Park.
Contributed/Bryan Ford
By Staff Report
Today at 6:30 AM

Making a list will make planning and packing for a wilderness canoe trip that much easier, and once the list is made, it can be saved for future excursions. Here is Bryan Ford’s list, which he uses as a reference point for what he needs:

Bryan Ford kayaks.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Canoes, kayaks open doors to fishing adventures for paddling enthusiast
Bryan Ford's excursions include such destinations as Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario, interior lakes in Isle Royale National Park on Lake Superior and Crowduck Lake in Manitoba.
13m ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

  • Things to do: Check canoe yoke; buy snacks; buy food; test and inspect equipment (water bag, stove, water filter, air mattress, tent etc.); switch out memory cards in cameras, check or change fishing line, reels and tackle; remember cash; trim nails; dehydrate sausage/hamburger; get canoe license.
  • Things to pack: Canoe, paddles, life jacket, passport/ID/reservations/fishing license, tent, saw, knife, air mattress, sleeping bag, pillow, water purifier, toilet paper, potty trowel, inflatable or collapsible sink for dishes, water bag, rope, anchor bag, duct tape, map, GPS, compass, flashlight, AA batteries, matches and lighter, camp stove, 2 bottles of butane/propane, towel, dish soap, shampoo, plates, spoon fork, spatula, fry pan, kettle/cooking pot, cups, backpacks, plastic bags/waterproof bag/garbage bags, GoPro batteries, camera, salt pepper seasoning, insect repellent, fish hook remover and side cutters, rods and reels, fishing lures, sunscreen, cappuccino/coffee, first aid kit, cash/credit card, Kevlar glove (optional), sump/bailing pump (optional), fish grasper (optional), tarp (optional), weather radio (optional), sea anchor (optional), quick straps/cam buckle straps (optional).
  • Personal items: Hat, sun shirt, 2 pairs of wool socks, rain gear, fleece jacket, zipper pants, portage footwear, sandals/camp footwear, aspirin, antacid, Benadryl, prescription meds, toothpaste, glasses, merino wool T-shirt, 1 pair of merino wool underwear, towel, canoe gloves (optional), swimsuit (optional), bug suit (optional), hand warmers (optional).
  • Food: Dehydrated potatoes, dehydrated hamburger/sausage, trail mix, mac and cheese, tortillas, oil, breading/flour, process cheese slices/hard cheese, bagels, peanut butter, instant rice, instant oatmeal, breakfast bars, packaged chicken, summer sausage.
  • Duplicate items: Water purifier, stove (if fire ban), water bag, paddle, rope.
  • BWCA and Quetico permit info: bwcawild.com/BWCA-Permits.html
  • Quetico entry points: queticopark.com/entrypoints .  

— staff report

Troy Hoffman map.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Canoe, kayak enthusiast offers tips for beginning paddlers
Learn to navigate, use maps, compass and read the sun. Don’t rely on electronics.
13m ago
 · 
By  Staff Report

