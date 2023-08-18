What to bring on a wilderness canoe trip? Here's a checklist

Making a list will make planning and packing for a wilderness canoe trip that much easier, and once the list is made, it can be saved for future excursions. Here is Bryan Ford’s list, which he uses as a reference point for what he needs:

Things to do: Check canoe yoke; buy snacks; buy food; test and inspect equipment (water bag, stove, water filter, air mattress, tent etc.); switch out memory cards in cameras, check or change fishing line, reels and tackle; remember cash; trim nails; dehydrate sausage/hamburger; get canoe license.

Things to pack: Canoe, paddles, life jacket, passport/ID/reservations/fishing license, tent, saw, knife, air mattress, sleeping bag, pillow, water purifier, toilet paper, potty trowel, inflatable or collapsible sink for dishes, water bag, rope, anchor bag, duct tape, map, GPS, compass, flashlight, AA batteries, matches and lighter, camp stove, 2 bottles of butane/propane, towel, dish soap, shampoo, plates, spoon fork, spatula, fry pan, kettle/cooking pot, cups, backpacks, plastic bags/waterproof bag/garbage bags, GoPro batteries, camera, salt pepper seasoning, insect repellent, fish hook remover and side cutters, rods and reels, fishing lures, sunscreen, cappuccino/coffee, first aid kit, cash/credit card, Kevlar glove (optional), sump/bailing pump (optional), fish grasper (optional), tarp (optional), weather radio (optional), sea anchor (optional), quick straps/cam buckle straps (optional).

Personal items: Hat, sun shirt, 2 pairs of wool socks, rain gear, fleece jacket, zipper pants, portage footwear, sandals/camp footwear, aspirin, antacid, Benadryl, prescription meds, toothpaste, glasses, merino wool T-shirt, 1 pair of merino wool underwear, towel, canoe gloves (optional), swimsuit (optional), bug suit (optional), hand warmers (optional).

Food: Dehydrated potatoes, dehydrated hamburger/sausage, trail mix, mac and cheese, tortillas, oil, breading/flour, process cheese slices/hard cheese, bagels, peanut butter, instant rice, instant oatmeal, breakfast bars, packaged chicken, summer sausage.

Duplicate items: Water purifier, stove (if fire ban), water bag, paddle, rope.

BWCA and Quetico permit info: bwcawild.com/BWCA-Permits.html .

Quetico entry points: queticopark.com/entrypoints .

