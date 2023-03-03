99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

What are the outdoors-related bills working their way through North Dakota Legislature?

In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson sits down with deputy director Scott Peterson and discusses bills related to the outdoors midway through the legislative session.

Outdoor legislation.jpg
Bills in the 2023 North Dakota legislative session deal with baiting, fishing tournaments and other outdoors issues.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
March 03, 2023 09:15 AM

BISMARCK — North Dakota Game and Fish Department officials continue to track more than a dozen bills that could influence how they conduct business as the 68th legislative assembly reached a scheduled pause in late February.

“Much of what Game and Fish does in terms of how we manage our fish and wildlife resources in the state is actually established in state law," NDGF deputy director Scott Peterson said.

In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson sits down with Peterson and discusses bills related to the Game and Fish Department midway through the legislative session.

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:

