Wednesday, Aug. 9, is deadline to apply for North Dakota pronghorn tags

BISMARCK – The deadline to apply for North Dakota’s 2023 pronghorn hunting season is Wednesday, Aug. 9, the Game and Fish Department said in a reminder.

Applicants can apply on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov. Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply.

Game and Fish is offering 420 licenses in eight units for this year’s season, down from 1,970 licenses in 17 units in 2023. Hunting units 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 4A, 4C, 5A and 7A will be open in 2023. The remaining hunting units will be closed because of low population levels that can’t support a harvest at this time, the department said.

After a tough winter, the department’s July aerial pronghorn survey tallied a 40% decline from last year.

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:







Each unit once again will have a season that is split into an early bow-only portion, and a later gun-bow season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bow-only portion of the season begins at noon Friday, Sept. 1, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 24. Anyone who draws a license can hunt pronghorn with a bow in the unit printed on the license.

From noon Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 22, hunters who still have a valid license can use legal firearms or archery equipment, and again must stay in the assigned unit.