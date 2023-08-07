Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Wednesday, Aug. 9, is deadline to apply for North Dakota pronghorn tags

Game and Fish is offering 420 licenses in eight units for this year’s season, down from 1,970 licenses in 17 units in 2023.

010120 highlights-pronghorn population increase.jpg
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, is the deadline to apply for a North Dakota pronghorn license. The pronghorn season is open to North Dakota residents only.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
Today at 11:52 AM

BISMARCK – The deadline to apply for North Dakota’s 2023 pronghorn hunting season is Wednesday, Aug. 9, the Game and Fish Department said in a reminder.

Applicants can apply on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov. Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply.

Game and Fish is offering 420 licenses in eight units for this year’s season, down from 1,970 licenses in 17 units in 2023. Hunting units 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 4A, 4C, 5A and 7A will be open in 2023. The remaining hunting units will be closed because of low population levels that can’t support a harvest at this time, the department said.

After a tough winter, the department’s July aerial pronghorn survey tallied a 40% decline from last year.

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:

Each unit once again will have a season that is split into an early bow-only portion, and a later gun-bow season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bow-only portion of the season begins at noon Friday, Sept. 1, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 24. Anyone who draws a license can hunt pronghorn with a bow in the unit printed on the license.

From noon Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 22, hunters who still have a valid license can use legal firearms or archery equipment, and again must stay in the assigned unit.

What To Read Next
DNR weekly report logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Northwest Minnesota DNR officers assist with metro work detail
12m ago
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
starry st
Northland Outdoors
Volunteers needed across Minnesota, Wisconsin to search for invasive species
2h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
NDGF salmon fishing screen shot.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Decent North Dakota salmon fishing expected this fall
1d ago
 · 
By  North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A courtroom gavel
Local
Grand Forks woman charged in connection with fentanyl overdose changes plea
1h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
4459142+Courtroom.jpg
Minnesota
Willmar man suffers knife wounds requiring 57 stitches; attempted murder charge filed
1h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Tou Thao 091120.jpg
Minnesota
Last ex-cop convicted in George Floyd’s killing sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison
2h ago
 · 
By  Matt Sepic / MPR News
Grand_Forks_Herald_1916_08_07_page_1.jpg
The Vault
How a farmer's murder led to a late-night small-town showdown
5h ago
 · 
By  Jayme Job, Prairie Public