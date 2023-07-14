Webcast highlights North Dakota Game and Fish Department's Conservation and Outdoor Skills Park

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department's Conservation and Outdoor Skills Park is located on the north end of the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot. Visitors to the Skills Park can view fish, pollinator and trapping exhibits or try their hand at fishing, archery and more at this year’s North Dakota State Fair, which begins Friday, July 21, and continues through Saturday, July 29.

“It’s pretty easy to find us,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist for Game and Fish in Minot who’s in charge of the Conservation and Outdoor Skills Park during the state fair. “We’re the place that has all the grass, all the shade and the trees.”

Learn more about the Conservation and Outdoor Skills Park in this week’s “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast.