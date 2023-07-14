Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Webcast highlights North Dakota Game and Fish Department's Conservation and Outdoor Skills Park

Visitors to the Skills Park can view fish, pollinator and trapping exhibits or try their hand at fishing, archery and more.

State Fair snip.JPG
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 5:06 PM

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department's Conservation and Outdoor Skills Park is located on the north end of the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot. Visitors to the Skills Park can view fish, pollinator and trapping exhibits or try their hand at fishing, archery and more at this year’s North Dakota State Fair, which begins Friday, July 21, and continues through Saturday, July 29.

“It’s pretty easy to find us,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist for Game and Fish in Minot who’s in charge of the Conservation and Outdoor Skills Park during the state fair. “We’re the place that has all the grass, all the shade and the trees.”

Learn more about the Conservation and Outdoor Skills Park in this week’s “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast.

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:

What To Read Next
Delores Suess and Trever Lunski.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: At 94, Delores Suess lands a big catfish during outing for Edgewood Grand Forks residents
6h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Zebco fishing combo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Practical joke spawns new tradition on Ontario fly-in fishing trip
8h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Crescent Lake, Superior National Forest
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Here are some wild alternatives to Boundary Waters trips — no permit needed
11h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A courtroom gavel
North Dakota
Two men from Mexico sentenced for transporting illegal immigrants into the U.S. near Langdon, North Dakota
2h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
VanRaden_ASUNChamp1 7.13.23.jpeg
Sports
Grand Forks native Adam Van Raden, fresh off NDGA Stroke Play crown, is making next move in golf journey
8h ago
 · 
By  Maxwell Marko
18b5bb-20150505-050515marijuana04.jpg
Minnesota
Red Lake plans to open Minnesota’s first recreational marijuana dispensary Aug. 1
1h ago
 · 
By  Melissa Olson / MPR News
A courtroom gavel
Minnesota
Jury finds East Grand Forks man guilty of fentanyl trafficking, other drug crimes
2h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly