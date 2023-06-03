99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northland Outdoors

Wanted: Your fish tales and photos

Share your photos and report your big fish tales to Brad Dokken at bdokken@gfherald.com.

Bass photo.jpg
Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 6:56 AM

With open water fishing now in full swing, we’d like to see your nice fish photos – whether it be a walleye, pike, catfish or other fine-finned specimen you’d like to show off – to run in our online Trophy Room gallery.

If you don’t have a photo, that’s fine, too. You still can have your catch recognized in the Nice Fish listings that run in print in the Saturday Northland Outdoors section.

Share your photos and report your big fish tales to Brad Dokken at bdokken@gfherald.com , by phone at (701) 780-1148 or toll-free (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148, or mail to Brad Dokken, c/o The Grand Forks Herald, 3535 S. 31st St., Ste 205, Grand Forks ND 58201. Please include the angler’s town of residence, where the fish was caught and whether it was kept or released.

Photos will be posted to the Northland Outdoors section of the Herald website shortly after they’re submitted and some will be printed in the Herald as space permits. Since I work remotely and am rarely in the office, sending photos or reporting catches by email is the most timely method of contact.

– Brad Dokken

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
