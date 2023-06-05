Walleyes continue to cooperate on Upper Red Lake, DNR officer reports

Here is the weekly report from Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in northwest Minnesota and adjacent areas of northern Minnesota for Monday, June 5.

District 1 - Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) investigated some fires that were lit without permits. Anglers were checked on Lake of the Woods with CO Hams. Violations included angling with two lines and possessing illegal-length walleyes. A calf depredation was investigated south of Badger. It was determined to have been caused by coyotes.

CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent the week checking area anglers. Violations encountered were angling with extra lines, expired registration, possessing illegal-length walleyes and no license in possession.

CO Coby Fontes (Warroad South) spent the week checking area anglers and following up on various complaints. Violations encountered were extra lines, no license in possession, lack of required safety equipment, possession of marijuana and controlled burning without a permit.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) taught the law and ethics portion of the Newfolden ATV safety class and monitored angling activities. Enforcement action included angling with extra lines and angling without a license in possession.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working angling and boating activity on special regulation lakes this past week. He noted the walleye and panfish bites are improving. Time was spent patrolling area recreational vehicle trails and fielding calls of nuisance animals. Violations encountered and addressed included navigation lights required while boating after sunset, watercraft registration and angling license violations.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) reports continued success for walleyes on Upper Red Lake. Time was spent working angling activity, boat and water safety, and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for illegal-length fish, angling with no license in possession and juvenile on an ATV with no helmet.

Baudette East – vacant.

Baudette West – vacant.

Thief River Falls East – vacant.

Karlstad – vacant.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports assisting with a firearms safety class north of East Grand Forks. Time was also spent checking anglers and watercraft operators. A wolf-depredation complaint was investigated.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking anglers and boaters. There were many boaters out this weekend, and registration continues to be an issue. Swedberg also investigated a gill net left in an area lake. A winter angler had lost it as the ice formed and believe it had sunk to the bottom and was clearly upset with himself about the situation. Enforcement action for the week included operating an unregistered watercraft, fishing without a license in possession, litter, and failing to transfer title of watercraft.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sport fishing, boating enforcement and safety, and ATV enforcement. An increased number of youth operating and riding ATVs without helmets were contacted over the weekend. Parents are urged to ensure their children are wearing helmets when riding on an ATV. A little bit of discomfort wearing a helmet is preferable to a lifetime of regret if your child is injured, or worse, while riding an ATV without a helmet. Violations for the week included an overlimit of walleyes, illegal-length northern pike, fishing without a license and youth under 18 riding/operating an ATV without a helmet.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time at Camp Ripley assisting Academy staff. Questions regarding leech trapping were received.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking anglers and monitoring ATV activity. ATV owners and operators are reminded anyone under the age of 18 is required to wear a helmet, no matter the type of off-road vehicle.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for angling and ATV activity. After a slow fishing opener and first couple weeks, anglers are finally reporting good fishing activity and opportunities to catch their daily limit. Violations this week include fishing without a license, no license in possession and ATV-registration issues.

Bagley – vacant.

District 3 - Fergus Falls area

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) spent time on boating, fishing, AIS and ATV enforcement through the week. Higher temps have brought boating season into full swing. Compliance was good through the weekend on boating safety equipment. Fishing-related complaints and wetland conservation complaints were handled. Several bear sightings and nuisance-bear calls were handled.

CO Ryan Brown (Elbow Lake) checked angling and boating activity on area lakes. Fishing success is high on some waters among those anglers enduring the humid weather. Enforcement action this week included no fishing license in personal possession, taking fish without an angling license and keeping bass within the slot limit on a special regulation lake.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) continued throughout the week with summer activity as hot weather drove people to the lakes. Anglers were monitored, with a few getting citations for not purchasing licenses. Lawler worked a personal watercraft detail on the Gull Lake Chain in Brainerd, with scores of boaters contacted. A few were cited for various boating violations. Parents are reminded that the minimum age for a child to operate a PWC (personal watercraft) in Minnesota is 13 with a boater education certificate. Any younger will result in enforcement action. An evening boater on Lake Carlos was arrested for BWI and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

CO Felicia Znajda (Osakis) has seen an increase in angling activity but not many fish to show for it. Hot weekend weather brought out the lake crowd, but angling reports were poor, especially for those targeting walleyes. Various enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, northern pike within the protected slot, lack of registration and safety equipment violations, such as young juveniles not wearing life jackets on board a moving watercraft.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the past week focused on angling and recreational vehicle enforcement. Assistance was given to local agencies and time was spent assisting the Academy at Camp Ripley.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers, boaters and ATV operators. Additional time was spent monitoring AIS law compliance and investigating littering complaints.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Corey Sura (Remer) did a patrol detail in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Camps were checked for permits, cleanliness and any other applicable violations, and those angling were checked for licenses, any fish in possession, PFDs and registration. Sura also worked ATV enforcement in the Remer station and completed required training.

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked angling and boating patrol the majority of the week. Time was also spent responding to shoreline-related complaints and investigating possible wetlands violations. Enforcement action was taken for angling and watercraft violations.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time on off-highway vehicle enforcement and prepared for upcoming Academy instruction. Time was also spent working a detail on Upper Red Lake. Follow up was completed on pending public waters violations.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Cass County lakes for boating and angling activity. He also assisted local agencies with calls for service and worked a detail on Lake Minnetonka. Enforcement action was taken for numerous boating violations.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and recreational vehicles. The walleye bite started to pick up on a few lakes. A trespass, nuisance bear, nuisance beaver and eagle-related call were received. Enforcement action was taken for angling and boating violations.

CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) investigated an overlimit TIP and received a nuisance bear report and shoreline violations. Enforcement action was taken for trespassing.

ATV rec officer – vacant.

