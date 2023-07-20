Walleye fishing in 2023 will go down as ‘one for the record books’ in North Dakota

Walleye fishing this summer has been incredible across much of North Dakota, and 2023 “will go down as one for the record books” in terms of walleye fishing, says Greg Power, fisheries chief for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck.

“It’s been a remarkable season,” Power said. “It was a late spring; we didn't really have much in fishing until mid to late May. But water temperatures warmed up rapidly, and boy fishing has just been hot ever since. And the reason being, bottom line, the reason that walleye fishing is so good is we just have a lot of walleye in our waters in North Dakota right now.”

In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson visits with Power to learn more about why walleye fishing has been so good on so many bodies of water.

For more information on fishing in North Dakota, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov .