Volunteers remove brush, thistles from Ryan Park Pond in Grand Forks

Jackson Olson of Grand Forks, the young tackle entrepreneur who’s making a name for himself for his Jack’s Tackle company, along with employees from Bears Home Solutions in Grand Forks, volunteered Tuesday night, Aug. 1, to cut and remove brush and thistles that had grown up along the shoreline at Ryan Park Pond in Grand Forks.

Also helping with the clean-up were his parents, Jamie and Brad Olson, and Darin and Cindy Gador. Brad Olson is an employee of Bears Home Solutions, and Darin Gador is general manager and co-owner of the company.

“They worked hard to remove brush from the shoreline, allowing for easier access for fishing,” the Grand Forks Park District said on its Facebook page. “We are grateful to have such awesome community members willing to volunteer their time.”

In addition, a crew from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Devils Lake, on Friday, July 28, used electrofishing gear to capture 37 bluegills from the English Coulee Pond southwest of Grand Forks and transplant them into Ryan Park Pond.

According to Todd Caspers, northeast district fisheries biologist for Game and Fish in Devils lake, the bluegills measured about “6 inches or so, on average.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not exactly the numbers that we were hoping to get, but they should provide some fishing for the kids,” Caspers said.

Game and Fish also stocks rainbow trout in the 3.1-acre pond as part of an effort to provide a community fishery that dates back to 2013. This past spring, the department stocked 350 “catchable” size rainbow trout into Ryan Park Pond, along with 1,242 in 2022 and 1,227 in 2020. Since 2013, Game and Fish has stocked trout into the pond every year except 2021.

– Brad Dokken

DNR names new Region 1 assistant wildlife manager

Jesse Roberts, new Minnesota DNR Region 1 assistant regional wildlife manager, Bemidji. Contributed/Blane Klemek

BEMIDJI – Jesse Roberts is the new assistant regional wildlife manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Region 1 in Bemidji. Roberts will begin his new duties Wednesday, Aug. 30, Blane Klemek, Northwest Region wildlife manager, said Friday, July 28, in an email to DNR staff and others.

Roberts grew up in southeast Minnesota and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Aquatic Biology from Bemidji State University. His previous professional experience includes several roles with the DNR, including contract administrator, Walk-in-Access Program coordinator, consultant and currently as the assistant regional wildlife manager for Region 3 in St. Paul.

– staff report

DNR shares whitetail speed facts

ST. PAUL – White-tailed deer have been recorded running or bounding at speeds of up to 30 mph in open forested environments, according to the Minnesota DNR. Their speed helps them avoid natural predators. But, their speed can be hindered by changes in habitat conditions, such as crowded forest understory, deep snow and logging slash, all of which may increase their vulnerability to predation.

A 2010 study in the Journal of Wildlife Management found that wild whitetails were capable of jumping over fences up to 7.87 feet tall.

ADVERTISEMENT

– staff report

Senate passes Federal Duck Stamp legislation

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate on Friday, July 28, unanimously passed the Duck Stamp Modernization Act, a bill to make the Federal Duck Stamp more accessible for waterfowl hunters by authorizing the electronic stamp for use throughout the entire waterfowl hunting season.

The bipartisan bill will allow hunters to satisfy the Duck Stamp requirement in the field by accessing their electronic stamp using a smartphone. Physical stamps will remain available for purchase from the post office and other retailers.

A companion House bill, introduced by Reps. Garret Graves, R-Louisiana, and Mike Thompson, D-California, has passed the House Natural Resources Committee and awaits a vote by the full House of Representatives.

– staff report

Minnesota hunting regs available online

ST. PAUL – Hunters and trappers can find the 2023 Minnesota hunting and trapping regulations on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting . The printed version of the regulations will be available later than expected, near the end August, the DNR said.

To ensure hunters have the information they need to plan their hunt while awaiting printed regulations, the Minnesota DNR sent materials to hunting license agents across the state to distribute to customers. These materials highlight upcoming deadlines that some hunters may need to meet before the printed regulations books will be delivered.

The deadline to apply for the special archery hunts, the Camp Ripley archery hunt, special youth hunts, and the prairie chicken season is Friday, Aug. 18. Hunters have through Thursday, Sept. 7, to apply for permits to harvest antlerless deer in antlerless lottery areas, and for special firearm or muzzleloader special hunts.

ADVERTISEMENT

– staff report

DNR, Science Museum offer promotion

ST. PAUL – During the month of August, anyone with a Minnesota hunting or fishing license can get a special offer when they visit the Science Museum of Minnesota to view the “Wings Over Water” film – new.smm.org/omnitheater/wings-over-water – the DNR said in a news release. Current license holders can receive discounted museum admission and a special edition Minnesota DNR-branded waterproof pouch when they purchase tickets to see “Wings Over Water.”

“We’re partnering with the Science Museum for this offer as a way to say thank you to hunting and fishing license holders for their license purchases,” Cara Hanson, Minnesota DNR marketing coordinator, said in a statement. “The film includes some amazing footage of waterfowl and wildlife in wetland habitat, and that waterproof pouch can stay with folks when they’re in the outdoors.”

To use this offer, license holders can purchase tickets online in advance at smm.org or in person when they visit the museum and show their license. If purchasing online, add tickets to Wings Over Water and general museum admission to the cart, then enter promo code MNDNR23 at checkout. Visitors should have their licenses to show at the museum admission desk to use this offer.

For more information, call the Science Museum of Minnesota at (651) 221-9444.

– staff report