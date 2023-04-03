50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Valley City student wins North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest

Ayden McPartland, a junior at Valley City High School, found inspiration for this year’s artwork after viewing the behaviors and interactions of tundra swans as part of a school biology project.

BOS Ayden McPartland.jpg
“Tundra Swans at Dawn,” Valley City junior Ayden McPartland's winning entry in the North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest.
Contributed/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
By Staff Report
Today at 4:19 PM

NORTH DAKOTA – A tranquil colored-pencil rendition of a pair of tundra swans standing in icy waters, titled “Tundra Swans at Dawn,” earned Best of Show honors in this year’s North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest, according to a news release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Ayden McPartland.jpeg
Ayden McPartland.
Contributed/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The artist, Ayden McPartland, a junior at Valley City High School, found inspiration for this year’s artwork after viewing the behaviors and interactions of tundra swans as part of a school biology project.

On April 21, McPartland’s artwork will compete in the National Junior Duck Stamp Contest with competitors from all 50 states and four U.S. territories. McPartland entered the competition for the first time in 9th grade under the instruction of Valley City High School art teacher, Stephanie Krueger. As a freshman, McPartland’s artwork earned first-place recognition, and as a sophomore, her entry earned honorable mention, each year depicting a different North American waterfowl species.

RU-BOS ClairePowell.jpg
A drake wood duck stretching its wings over calm water by Valley City junior Claire Powell was Runner-up Best of Show in the 2023 North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest.
Contributed/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Claire Powell.jpg
Claire Powell.
Contributed/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

A Runner-up Best of Show is selected in case the Best of Show winner is not able to advance to the national contest. Claire Powell, also a junior at Valley City High School, received the Runner-up Best of Show award this year with her acrylic painting of a drake wood duck stretching its wings over calm water.

In addition to the art contest, students are encouraged to write a conservation message. This portion of the contest is judged anonymously by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff from across the state. Savanah McKay, a sophomore from Devils Lake, wrote this year’s winning message: “Conservation is to honor those in an environment before you, and to protect those who will be there after you.” McKay’s message will be part of the national competition April 21. McKay’s art entry of an American wigeon descending toward rough water amidst a dark gray sky earned honorable mention in this year’s contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Junior Duck Stamp program is a dynamic science- and art-based program open to all K-12 students. Artwork is judged in four separate age categories: K-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. This year, 763 students participated from across the state. A judging event took place March 30 at Audubon National Wildlife Refuge. This year’s judges included Kathy Bear, Tom Marple, Eric Wilson, Glee Mayer and Stephen McDonough.

An awards ceremony will be held May 6 at the Heritage Center in Bismarck to honor all first-, second- and third-place winners. Winning students also receive an award package that includes art- and science-related items. Scholarships are awarded to the top three artists and the winning conservation message in the national contest.

READ MORE OUTDOORS PEOPLE COVERAGE:

All North Dakota winning artwork will be exhibited throughout the year at national wildlife refuges, events, zoos, shopping malls, schools, Fargo Scheels and other locations across the state.

For more information about the contest, contact Colleen Graue, North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp coordinator, at colleen_graue@fws.gov .

What To Read Next
North Dakota deer.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Applications for gratis North Dakota deer licenses now available
April 03, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff Report
DNR weekly report logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Some DNR officers continue to see ice fishing, snowmobiling activity
April 03, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
fishnet.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Here's how the North Dakota fishing season is shaping up
April 01, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
North Dakota Legislature
North Dakota
North Dakota bills restricting transgender health care, sports participation head to Burgum's desk
April 03, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
President Biden Visit 040323 001.jpg
Minnesota
'You can stay in Minnesota': On Twin Cities visit, Biden touts Midwest job creation from big spending bills
April 03, 2023 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Police tape.jpg
Local
Police identify Grand Forks man fatally shot over the weekend; no charges filed
April 03, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
040423 GardenHut.jpg
Weather
Grand Forks region braces for yet another shot of winter weather
April 03, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel