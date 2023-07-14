UND graduate student explores North Dakota fishing license trends

A UND graduate student is mining electronic licensing data from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in an effort to learn more about fishing license trends in the state and why fewer resident anglers are buying licenses at a time when fishing in the state has never been better.

“It’s kind of perplexing,” said Michael Lant, a Fish and Wildlife graduate student in UND’s Biology program who is conducting the study. “We have more lakes and more walleyes than ever before, and so we have this sort of inverse relationship here where fishing is as good as it’s ever been, but we’re not seeing the same responses in license sales and participation in the residents.”

According to data from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, 140,836 resident anglers bought fishing licenses in 2022, down from 147,397 in 2018 and despite record license sales in 2020, the COVID-19 year, when nearly 162,000 residents bought fishing licenses.

Nationwide, people flocked to the outdoors in droves during the pandemic year.

“Eye opening” might be overstating things, but Lant’s findings present both challenges and opportunities for the department in its “R3” efforts to recruit, reactivate and retain anglers, said Greg Power, fisheries chief for Game and Fish in Bismarck.

“He did some data mining, and that’s something that’s so dearly needed, taking a deeper look into license sales and the demographics associated with the department,” Power said of Lant’s research. “It’s definitely something that appears very helpful for us in the future.”

Up … and down

There was a period beginning about 2009, Power says, when North Dakota fishing license sales increased steadily, a trend largely driven by the abundance of new lakes created across the state during a prolonged wet cycle that began in the early ’90s.

“We definitely saw an increase for a decade-plus there, then it started to plateau off for a few years at a time, which was a little bit perplexing because we thought internally we should continue to see this increase – and we weren’t,” Power said.

The exception, of course, was the COVID year.

“Nothing really stood out (as far as), ‘Why aren’t we getting more people out there?’ ” Power said. “It’s not like we saw this big crash, but we plateaued out, and then we started seeing a small dip that’s a bit of a head-scratcher. But the timing couldn’t be better with (Lant’s) work at UND to help us explain why, maybe, a little more.”

In his analysis of fishing license data, Lant also looked at demographics, finding North Dakota anglers fall into three different categories, or typologies:



Avid anglers who buy fishing licenses or combination hunting and fishing licenses every year.

Casual anglers who buy licenses only five out of every 10 years.

Infrequent anglers who buy licenses only once every 10 years or so.

Contributed/Michael Lant

Based on license sales between 2009 and 2019, only 16% of the resident anglers included in the study bought licenses every year, Lant said, while 23% bought licenses maybe five out of every 10 years and 61% only bought licenses every decade or so.

There was a “disproportionate distribution” of the three angler types, he said.

“I thought there were going to be many more typologies than just three, and it really just turned out to be three,” Lant said. “I also thought there wasn’t necessarily going to be as big of a difference between the typologies as I think there are now, especially in terms of license purchasing patterns.

“You have Type 1s that are really different than Type 3s; they’re just purchasing licenses extremely differently than each other.”

It’s only a hypothesis at this point, but Lant says it’s possible that infrequent anglers aren’t necessarily looking for the fishing opportunities that are out there, such as the abundance of great walleye lakes and booming walleye populations, but instead are seeking something else.

What that “something else” might be, only time will tell.

“We’re going to figure it out, but it’s possible that in the past, anglers were looking for, say, a limit of walleyes or something, and now they’re looking for trophy walleyes,” Lant said. “They’re not necessarily interested in harvest, but just catching the biggest fish they can.”

Reaching infrequent anglers

Ryan Pond in Grand Forks is an example of the kind of community fisheries the North Dakota Game and Fish Department has established to draw anglers who might not have the time or the resources to travel to other fishing destinations. Contributed/Amber Hahn

One approach Game and Fish has taken to reaching less frequent anglers is “community fisheries” for those who might not have the time or the means to travel to other parts of North Dakota, Power said.

Ryan Pond in Grand Forks, which is stocked with rainbow trout, is one example.

“We’ve got so many of those; that’s been an emphasis,” Power said. “What we don’t have are the other nationalities. Texas, for example, spends so much time now targeting and working with Hispanics, for obvious reasons.

“In North Dakota, we’re still dealing with Norwegians and Germans, for the most part.”

Community fisheries are only part of the answer, though, he says. The Game and Fish Department, and especially the Fisheries Division, needs to put more emphasis on recruiting anglers who don’t share the passion for fishing and the outdoors that is second nature to personnel within the department, Power says.

“In the Fisheries Division, everybody fishes all the time – that’s just people that are in this field,” he said. “That’s what they’ve done since almost day one, so they are very avid and they can really relate to the people that hunt and fish a lot.

Greg Power, North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries section chief. Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department

“I think game and fish agencies by and large do that, but that other group – which is much larger, the rest of society out there – that part we don’t connect very well with.”

Those are the people the department hopes to reach through Lant’s research and ongoing efforts of Game and Fish personnel such as Cayla Bendel, the department’s R3 coordinator, and Jackie Ressler, marketing specialist, Power said.

“That’s where you’ve got to spend your time,” Power said. “You don’t need to talk to professional fishermen, tournament fishermen. You don’t need to talk to resort owners. You don’t have to talk to the people that (fish) all the time. They’re going to buy a license every year, almost, regardless.

“But it’s those people that are on the fence. Those are the ones we’ve got to target.”

Power said fishing license sales in 2022 were “disappointing,” following a modest dip in 2021 after the record COVID year, but sales in 2023 to date are better.

Weather could be part of the reason, he says.

“With our license sales, if you’ve got a good year (for weather), you do pretty well,” Power said. “Well, ’22 was kind of a lousy spring with a couple of blizzards. That might explain some of it, I don’t know. The good news is this year, it seems like we’re rebounding pretty healthy. We’re back to pretty good levels so far, but we’ve had a good spring – not much wind, most days you could fish – and the fish are biting everywhere.”

While still a work in progress, Lant ultimately will use the findings from his research as the subject for his master’s thesis. Originally from southeastern Wisconsin, Lant said he chose UND for graduate school because of his faculty adviser, Mark Kaemingk, an assistant professor of aquatic ecology, who has a reputation for expertise in the kind of human dimensions research he’s conducting with the Game and Fish data.

“The beauty of the project is that this sort of information is already being collected by most state agencies in other places,” Lant said. “So, North Dakota Game and Fish has this data, and with a little bit of wrangling by me or other individuals, it can be really powerful information that’s already being collected without sending somebody out into the field.”