Trophy Room Gallery of Fishing and Hunting Photos – See the photos, send us yours

Cain Furstenau, 9, of Cavalier, North Dakota, shot this wild turkey Saturday, April 29, 2023, while hunting west of Cavalier. Contributd/Roger Furstenau

Candice Thompson, shot this buck – her first deer ever – Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, the last day of North Dakota’s deer gun season, while hunting near Sheyenne, North Dakota. Pictured with Thompson is her son, Brody Mercer. Her mother, Jackie Thompson, shared this story about the hunt: “She went out posting for three days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the last week of deer hunting season. On Sunday, she posted in our evergreens looking towards the river. She saw the buck and started to track him over the hill to the river. She shot once and down he went. She was so excited, it was her first deer ever. Her son, after the deer was down, went to his mom and shared in the excitement.” Contributed/Jackie Thompson

Hilary Stoltman, 88, of Thief River Falls, shot this 11-point buck Monday, Nov. 8, 2022, near Thorhult, Minnesota. “I should have weighed it,” Stoltman said. “It’s the biggest deer I ever got.” A mishap occurred, Stoltman says, when he and two hunting partners were skinning the deer. “We had it on the meat pole and it came down and got even with us,” he said. “The ladder (fell) on us, the meat pole came down and the deer came down on the three of us. I fractured a rib and we had some bruises. Nobody broke anything other than my rib. So we did have some excitement with it.” Contributed/Hilary Stoltman

Hannah Olson of East Grand Forks shot this 9-point buck Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, near Angus, Minnesota. She attends Northland Community College in East Grand Forks. Contributed/Tracy Olson

Craig Casler (right) of Glyndon, Minnesota, and his son, Nick Casler, of Warroad, Minnesota, had good pheasant hunting with a crew of friends during a recent trip to west-central South Dakota. The crew shot their limits both days in less than 2 hours, Craig Casler writes. “I thank my son for prodding me back into bird hunting after I retired in September,” he writes. “The experience was like no other pheasant hunt I’ve been on. Thick as a flock of blackbirds in the fall, the pheasants were.” Contributed/Craig Casler

Laura Gutzmer, a nursing student living in Fargo, shot this buck while hunting near Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Contributed/Jody Gerszewski

Troy Sager of Arthur, North Dakota, shot this buck Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, while hunting in Cass County. He picks up the story from there: “Was seeing several deer running around early in the morning. I was trying to text my boss letting him know that I'd be coming into work to finish up a job later, even though it was supposed to be my first day of vacation. While typing, I looked up and saw two deer running toward me. Grabbed my binoculars and saw this buck chasing a doe. I tried putting my phone down, only for it to fall 15 feet; luckily, it didn't break. Grabbed my rifle and waited for an opening. The rest is history.” Contributed/Troy Sager

Shawna Gilbertson of Fargo harvested this buck with a bow Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, near LaMoure, North Dakota. Contributed/Shawna Gilbertson

Jack Langerud, 14, Edinburg, North Dakota, shot this buck on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, the opening day of North Dakota’s deer gun season. Jack is a ninth-grader at Valley-Edinburg Schools. Contributed/Krystyna Rivers

Kelly Rivers of Edinburg, North Dakota, shot this buck Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, near Milton, North Dakota. Contributed/Krystyna Rivers

Kaitlyn Walsh, who lives near Roseau, Minnesota, shot this 11-point buck Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, while hunting in western Roseau County. Contributed/Kim Emery

Chase Furstenau of Cavalier, North Dakota, shot this bull elk Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, while hunting in Unit E1 west of Cavalier. Contributed/Roger Furstenau

Roger Furstenau of Cavalier, North Dakota, shot this white-fronted goose, also known as a "specklebelly," during a recent fall 2022 hunting trip to Saskatchewan. Contributed/Roger Furstenau

Doug Thorlackson of Cavalier, North Dakota, shot these white-fronted geese, also known as "specklebellies," during a recent fall 2022 hunting trip to Saskatchewan. Contributed/Roger Furstenau

Steve Silletto of Fargo caught and released this 41-inch pike Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, while fishing North Dakota’s Stump Lake. Contributed/Steve Silletto

Kylie Johnson, 15, of Drayton, North Dakota, shot this buck – her first deer – Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, near Nash, North Dakota, on the second day of North Dakota’s youth deer season. Kylie used her .350 Legend hunting rifle to shoot the buck, said her dad, Mike Johnson, who shared the photo. North Dakota’s youth deer season continues through Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Contributed/Mike Johnson

Caden Erickson, 12, of Grand Forks, caught this 32-inch walleye Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, while fishing from shore along the Red River in south Grand Forks. The big walleye hit a frog, Caden says, and he kept the fish to have it mounted. Caden is a 7th-grader at Schroeder Middle School in Grand Forks. Contributed/Jared Erickson

Kyle Hamlin, 15, of East Grand Forks, caught this smallmouth bass Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, while fishing the Red Lake River. “He's been finding a few when he has 20 minutes between his hefty homeschool schedule during the week,” said his mom, Evangeline Hamlin, who submitted the photo. Kyle also was featured in a story that appeared in the Friday, July 23, 2022, edition of the Grand Forks Herald. Contributed/Evangeline Hamlin

Bjorn Larson, 8, of Grafton, North Dakota, caught this 29-inch walleye Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, while fishing the south tip of Buffalo Point on Lake of the Woods. Bjorn released the big walleye after a quick photo. Contributed/Dave LaBonte

Colbie Furstenau, 13, of Cavalier, North Dakota, shot this buck Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, from a tree stand while archery hunting west of Cavalier. Colbie is in the 8th grade. Contributed/Roger Furstenau

Kevin Frederickson of Grafton, North Dakota, caught and released this nice pike Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, while fishing at Matecjek Dam in Walsh County. The pike was estimated to weigh about 15 pounds, Frederickson says. Contributed/Kevin Frederickson

Sam Kartch, 17, caught and released this 27-inch walleye Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, on Devils Lake while fishing with his parents, Kristin and Frankie Kartch of Duluth. Contributed/Sharon Wick

Brian Fedje of Grand Forks released this 27-inch walleye Saturday, July 30, 2022, on Devils Lake while fishing the area known as the “Golden Highway.” Contributed/Brian Fedje

Five-year-old Noah Vervalen of East Grand Forks reeled in this 36-inch catfish Sunday, July 24, 2022, on the Red Lake River. “Too heavy for him lift,” said his mom, Kim Vervalen, who shared the photo. Contributed/Kim Vervalen

Rocco Tiberio, 2½, of Grand Forks, was pictured in the Trophy Room last month after reeling up a 24½-inch walleye June 11, 2022, on Lake of the Woods. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, young Rocco got an upgrade, landing this 28½-inch walleye, also on Lake of the Woods. “Mom had to help a little bit to reel this one in!” said Kayla Odegard Tiberio, pictured here with Rocco. Contributed / Kayla Odegard Tiberio

Brinna Swanson, 12, of Grand Forks, caught this 31½-inch catfish Thursday, June 23, 2022, while fishing off the bank of the Red River. She was out fishing with her cousins, Tanner and Jonah Swanson, when she hooked the fish using a 4-inch sucker minnow. The fish was released after a couple of quick photos. Contributed / Holly Swanson

Brad Olson of Grand Forks caught this small lake sturgeon Thursday, June 23, 2022 on the Red River. He caught the sturgeon on a black “Jack’s Tackle” jig tipped with a nightcrawler. Olson’s 11-year-old son, Jackson, makes spinners and jigs under the Jack's Tackle brand. Contributed / Brad Olson

Rocco Tiberio, 2½, of Grand Forks, reeled up this 24½-inch walleye June 11, 2022, on Lake of the Woods. Helping Rocco hold the fish is his dad, Joe Tiberio. Contributed / Kayla Odegard Tiberio

Tim Weber of Thompson, North Dakota, caught and released this 28-inch walleye Saturday, June 11, 2022, while fishing on Devils Lake. Contributed / Jim Weber.

Bruce Hecht of East Grand Forks released this 15-pound, 38-inch northern pike Saturday, June 11, 2022, while fishing Devils Lake. It was Hecht’s first time wearing the “One Lucky Fisherman” T-shirt he received as a gift, said Anita Kemnitz, who shared the photo. Contributed / Anita Kemnitz

Seth Saarinen of Moorhead caught this 43-inch northern pike over Memorial Day weekend while fishing near Atikokan, Ontario. Contributed / Seth Saarinen

Andrew Lindell of Park River, North Dakota, released this 42-inch, 23-pound northern pike Saturday, June 11, 2022, while fishing at Homme Dam near Park River. His 12-year-old son, Gray Lindell, snapped a quick photo of the fish before they released it. Contributed / Andrew Lindell

Carson Deyle, 12, of Milnor, North Dakota, caught and released this 28-inch walleye on Dead Lake in Minnesota’s Otter Tail County. Contributed / Jack Bertram

Doug Herman of Mapleton, North Dakota, caught this 25-pound Atlantic salmon Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the Restigouche River in Quebec. Contributed / Doug Herman

Genny Olson of Grand Forks had a pretty good stretch of fishing Thursday, June 9, 2022, first catching this 23-inch walleye (above) and then the 25-inch walleye (below) only 20 minutes apart on Devils Lake, said husband Gary Olson, who submitted the photo. Contributed / Gary Olson

Genny Olson of Grand Forks with the 25-inch walleye she caught Thursday, June 9, 2022, on Devils Lake. Contributed / Gary Olson

Kevin Kouba (left) of Grand Forks shared this story about a recent family paddlefish-snagging excursion to the Williston, North Dakota, area near the confluence of the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers: “This is my dad, Ed (center), myself and my son, Jack,” Kouba writes. “Jack and I went to Williston and met up with my dad from Bismarck to fish May 6 . Jack caught his (paddlefish) on the second cast this year. Last year, he fished for two days and did not fill his tag – had one but lost it at shore. I ended up catching mine a few hours later. My dad got there earlier in the week and caught his prior to us showing up. Jack’s was 31 pounds, mine 61 pounds and Dad’s was in the 20s. Ed has been doing this since the late ’90s. We just caught the bug in the last few years. The snagging season was exceptional this year, and Game and Fish ended up closing the catch-and-keep season after the first week.” Contributed / Kevin Kouba

Dawson VonRuden, 14, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, shot this gobbler Sunday, May 15, 2022, while turkey hunting near Detroit Lakes. The tom took his time strutting and gobbling all the way in, but Dawson was able to remain still until he was presented with a 10-yard shot, said Zak Aubol, who submitted the photo. Contributed / Zak Aubol

Colbie Furstenau, 12, of Cavalier, North Dakota, shot this gobbler Sunday, May 15, 2022, while turkey hunting west of Cavalier. “All the grandkids got nice birds. Was a struggle with weather conditions,” said Colbie’s grandpa, Roger Furstenau of Cavalier, who submitted the photo. Contributed / Roger Furstenau

Cole Furstenau, 6, of Cavalier, North Dakota, shot this gobbler in May 2022 near Cavalier, North Dakota. There is no minimum age requirement for spring turkey hunters in North Dakota. However, hunters under age 15 afield with firearms must be under direct supervision of a parent, guardian or adult authorized by their parent or guardian. Contributed / Roger Furstenau

Cain Furstenau, 8, of Cavalier, North Dakota, shot this spring gobbler Sunday, April 10, 2022, near Cavalier. There is no minimum age requirement for spring turkey hunters in North Dakota. However, hunters under age 15 afield with firearms must be under direct supervision of a parent, guardian or adult authorized by their parent or guardian. Contributed / Roger Furstenau

Alex Sandahl of Dilworth, Minnesota, landed and released this 53½ -inch sturgeon Saturday, April 30, 2022, on the Rainy River. Contributed / Cindy Sandahl

Brothers Zaden Lundbohm, 11 (left), and Greyson Lundbohm, 13, of Roseau, Minn., with their Minnesota youth deer season bucks. Contributed / Harmon Badger

Vance Bowersox of Grand Forks with hard-earned pheasants from an early December trip to the Williston, North Dakota, area. Contributed / Vance Bowersox

Amanda Mekash with the 8-point buck she shot Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Contributed / Amanda Mekash

Aiden Zitzow of Alvarado, Minnesota, with the buck he shot Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Clearwater County. Contributed / Steve Zitzow

Luc Schisano (left) and his dad, Marco, with Luc's Minnesota 2021 youth deer season buck. Contributed / Dan Svedarsky

Adam Sveningson of Chanhassen, Minnesota, with the 8-point buck he shot Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, south of Mentor, Minnesota. Contributed / Tom Sveningson

Zoey Lafferty of Grand Forks with her first doe. Contributed photo

Kaden Moen with the archery buck he shot Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Strabane Township. Contributed / Terry Burns

Jason Jensen of Grand Forks with the 40-inch pike he caught on Lake of the Woods. Contributed/ Chris Nelson

Paul Becker released this 28-inch walleye during the summer of 2021 on Devils Lake. Contributed/ Paul Becker

Huck Halstenson (right) of Grand Forks, with his 40-inch pike, pictured with his brother, Henry, and dad, Eric. Contributed/ John Halstenson Contributed / John Halstenson

Allie Grotte and her 11-point buck. Contributed/SL Grotte

Rich Thorpe of Prior Lake, Minnesota, caught and released this 26-inch walleye Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, while fishing Devils Lake. Now retired from the military, Thorpe was stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base from 2004 until 2010 and still has many friends in the area. Devils Lake is a favorite fishing destination, and walleye action was good all three days of his visit, Thorpe says. Contributed / Rich Thorpe

Luke Hamlin of East Grand Forks caught this 14½-pound channel catfish on his 17th birthday, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, while shore fishing along the Red River. Hamlin caught the big cat on a chunk of cut goldeye. Contributed/ Kyle Hamlin

Karen Swanson and the 27-inch walleye she released in July 2021 on Devils Lake. Contributed/ Karen Swanson

Larry Jahnke of Grand Forks released this 30-inch walleye on Lake of the Woods in August 2021 while fishing with his dad, retired Grand Forks District Judge Lawrence Jahnke. Pulling crankbaits, they also released two 27-inch walleyes and five measuring from 20 inches to 25 inches, Larry said, and kept three 18-inch walleyes for the frying pan. Contributed / Larry Jahnke

Rex Carlson of Fargo with the 48½-inch muskie he caught Aug. 8, 2021, on Leech Lake, assisted by Peter Matthaei, also of Fargo. (Contributed/ Rex Carlson)

Andy Olsen of North Branch, Minnesota, caught and released this 32-inch walleye Sunday, July 4, 2021, on Lake of the Woods. Contributed / Byron Eilertson

McLaen Erickson, 9, of Grand Forks, caught and released this 12-pound, 8-ounce catfish in September 2021 while fishing from shore on the Red River in Grand Forks. The catfish measured 33 inches. McLaen is in the third grade. Contributed/ Sean Erickson

Michelle Huff of Hallock, Minn., with the 61-inch sturgeon she released Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, on Lake of the Woods. (Contributed/ Doug Wilebski)

Reid Rolshoven released this 27½-inch walleye on Lake of the Woods during the opening weekend of the 2021 Minnesota fishing season. Contributed / Reid Rolshoven

Oliver Wallace, 8, of Fisher, Minnesota, with the 29½-inch walleye he released Sunday, July 4, 2021, on Lake of the Woods. Contributed photo

Charlie Stoffel, 10, of Grand Forks, caught and kept this 27½-inch walleye in May 2021 on “Lake X” in central Minnesota. He also caught and released three other walleyes measuring 24 inches to 27 inches that same day, said Zak Aubol, who submitted the photo.<br/> Contributed / Zak Aubol

Gary Sundeen of Buxton, N.D., released this 27½-inch walleye Tuesday, May 18, on Lake of the Woods. (Photo submitted by Gary Sundeen)

Malva Waters of Grand Forks and the 27-inch, 6.2-pound walleye she released on Devils Lake. (Photo submitted by Tom Russell)

Jules Perkerewicz with her northern pike.

Byron Eilertson of Blaine, Minn., with the three walleyes he caught measuring 30, 31 and 32 inches over the Fourth of July long weekend on Lake of the Woods. All three fish were released. (Submitted photos)

Alicia Perkerewicz and the big pike she caught and released on Lake of the Woods.

Autumn Rinde and her dad, Elliot, with her 30.25-inch walleye.

Ian Babcock with his 26½-inch walleye.

Cam Kofstad with the 30.5-inch walleye he released.

Maxson Hangsleben, East Grand Forks, had his hands full hanging on to this 33-inch eelpout he caught Sunday, Jan. 3, on Lake of the Woods.

Dick Myers and the spike buck he shot Saturday morning, Nov. 14, south of Williams, Minn.

Wyatt Hangsleben with the "button buck" he shot Nov. 21 with a bow and arrow.