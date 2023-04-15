Tests rule out CWD in death of iconic Warroad elk, but aging and other results are a work in progress

Brad Dokken

Determining why the “Warroad elk” died last month is still a work in progress, but one thing is known for sure:

It wasn’t from chronic wasting disease.

That’s good news for a part of Minnesota where the disease fatal to deer, elk and moose hasn’t yet been found.

“We’re still waiting on a test for bovine tuberculosis, and we’re not going to hear about the age for quite awhile yet,” Scott Laudenslager, area wildlife manager for the Department of Natural Resources in Baudette, Minnesota, said Monday, April 10.

I wrote about the bull elk in early March, after it was found dead by a farmer’s hayshed in the same area east of Warroad where it had spent the past 13 years. DNR staff picked up the bull Thursday night, March 9, and it was taken the next day to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab at the University of Minnesota, Laudenslager told the Herald at the time.

The bull elk, which had become a local icon, first showed up about 20 years ago in a field north of the Marvin Windows and Doors factory and was a fixture in the area for at least two decades. It stayed in the same general area north of the Marvin plant for six or seven years before deciding to head south and cross the Warroad River. It ventured to an area east of Warroad along Roseau County Road 12 in 2010 and was likely photographed hundreds of times over the years.

As one would expect, given the bull’s iconic local status, my story about its passing generated quite a buzz on social media.

“My kids are going to be really sad,” one reader posted on Facebook after seeing the story. “I’ve been confused about whether this has been the same bull all those years. I didn’t think it was possible.”

While the DNR hasn’t yet determined the bull’s age, it has to be at least 20 years old. That’s old by elk standards. From what I found on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, a 16-year-old elk in the wild would be an exception.

Laudenslager said the bull did have some scars on its liver from liver flukes, parasitic flatworms often found in deer, elk, moose and other critters.

“We just don’t know if that had anything to do with its demise or not,” he said. “It only weighed like 500 and some pounds, too, so obviously it was not a very healthy animal.

“But that’s all I can tell you at this point.”

Why the bull chose to stay around Warroad – where it often could be seen hanging out with white-tailed deer does and fawns – is anyone’s guess. Areas near Lancaster and Grygla in northwest Minnesota have established elk populations, but elk aren’t common around Warroad, which also made this bull so noteworthy.

“It’s great to hear,” Laudenslager said of the local interest in the Warroad elk. “People have their heart in the right place.”

Jason Furuseth of Warroad, Minnesota, shows off the antlers from the Warroad Elk, which he collected on his hunting land in March 2022. Contributed/Jason Furuseth

Jason Furuseth of Warroad, who owns hunting land in the area where the elk spent its last 13 years, probably had more encounters with the iconic bull than anyone. He was fortunate enough to collect six complete sets of antlers and two left sides from the bull since 2010.

The 7x7 rack had “pretty good mass,” Furuseth told me last month, and probably would have scored in the 340-inch class.

“His biggest year out of all the sets I have – he peaked in 2016, and then he kind of diminished from there a little bit,” Furuseth said. “It wasn’t a lot, though.”

The elk “was kind of a disruptive character” and would often damage spruce trees planted for wildlife habitat and chase away whitetail bucks on his hunting land, Furuseth says. Still, he said, the elk’s death affected him more than he thought it would.

No doubt, the elk’s death marks the end of an era for people in this community along the southwest shore of Lake of the Woods.

So that’s the story of the Warroad elk’s demise to this point. I’ll share updates as more information becomes available.