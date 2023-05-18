99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Teen lands 52-inch muskie during Minnesota Fishing opener

Hunter Zietz was fishing with his best friend on opening morning under the Mississippi River bridge between Lake Bemidji and Lake Irving, but he never expected to reel in a 52-inch muskie.

FISHTALES.jpg
Hunter Zietz landed a 52.5-inch, 49.7-pound muskie on the Mississippi River between Lake Bemidji and Lake Irving early Saturday morning, May 13, 2023.
Contributed Photo
By Forum News Service
Today at 3:23 PM

Seventeen-year-old Hunter Zietz landed a 52.5-inch, 49.7-pound muskie on the Mississippi River right between Lake Bemidji and Lake Irving at 1:30 a.m., on opening morning, May 13.

Fishing alongside his best friend Jacob Lisowe, using a light walleye rod, a jig and plastic swim bait, the boys were hoping to catch their limit of walleyes — but Zietz ended up landing a huge muskie instead.

After 20 minutes of reeling, Zietz said it was even harder to get the fish in the boat because they had forgotten their net at home. After wrestling with the fish in the water until they got it in the boat, the best friends took some photos and later released the monster of a fish.

"It was the catch of a lifetime," Zietz said, "and I couldn't have asked for a better person to experience it with."

What To Read Next
190424paddlefish.jpg
Northland Outdoors
North Dakota paddlefish season to close May 21 as scheduled
May 18, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff Report
Futurecast outlook for precipitation and winds this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Quiet weekend after a chilly close to the work week
May 18, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Dawson holding sturgeon.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Thief River Falls teen lands monster sturgeon fishing from dock on the Rainy River
May 17, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brandt.png
North Dakota
North Dakota man admits to running over, killing teen after street dance
May 18, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
110619.N.BP.JUDY-7.jpg
The Vault
Wizard of Oz slippers: How a small Minnesota town grappled with their theft
May 18, 2023 07:51 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Mearhoff
markweibye
North Dakota
Man accused of kidnapping Hillsboro Subway owner has case dismissed
May 17, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
destineetuttle
North Dakota
No charges in January pedestrian death along I-29 south of Fargo
May 17, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson