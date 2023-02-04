99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Northland Outdoors

Taking someone new ice fishing could lead to big reward in North Dakota

In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson tells us about the Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge, and how you could possibly win a fish house.

Ice Fishing Challenge.jpg
Two kids pull up a line on a North Dakota lake.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
February 04, 2023 03:19 PM

BISMARCK — If you’re an ice angler and know someone who’s never been ice fishing, here is some incentive to mentor a newcomer the next time you hit the ice.

In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson tells us about the Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge, and how you could possibly win a fish house.

"We started our Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge this year. So we're just really encouraging people to get out there ice fishing, and bring someone new with you, whether that's a kid or an adult. If you submit your story with us and maybe a couple of photos on our website, gf.nd.gov , we are going to pick one winner to take home a fish house.”

There are a lot of great resources on the Game and Fish Department’s website to help winter anglers.

The Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge runs through March 31. Ice anglers also need to make sure to follow all the rules and regulations.

