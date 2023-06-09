99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 9
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Take the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Fish Challenge

Where to fish, recipes and how to remove y-bones are just a few other resources found on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.

Fish Challenge.JPG
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 5:10 PM

This the second year of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Fish Challenge.

Mike Anderson gives us all the details in this week’s segment of "North Dakota Outdoors." As Game and Fish marketing specialist Jackie Ressler explains, entering a fish species in the challenge is as easy as answering a couple of questions and submitting a photo. Once Game and Fish verifies the entry, it will send the Fish Challenge certificate and sticker in the mail.

Where to fish, recipes and how to remove y-bones are just a few other resources found on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:

What To Read Next
kelly-turgeon.jpg
Northland Outdoors
DNR recognizes Turgeon, North Red River MDHA chapter for volunteering efforts
June 09, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Sea-Lamprey-on-Trout-US-FWS-2nojdgt.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake Superior lampreys increase again
June 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Marshall walleye.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Telemetry project sheds light on fish movement in both the U.S. and Canadian portions of the Red River Basin
June 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Men's Hockey 2022: Arizona State v North Dakota OCT 29
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: Arizona State continues to be a topic with the NCHC
June 08, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
339087053_594901576023108_4074480734727876091_n.jpg
Minnesota
Madeline Kingsbury family confirms her body has been found
June 08, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
20230608_151810.jpg
Business
Equipment add-ons, software part of evolving agriculture technology
June 09, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Minnesota
Murder charges: Ex-partner allegedly abused, threatened Madeline Kingsbury
June 09, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  MPR News staff