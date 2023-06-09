Take the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Fish Challenge

This the second year of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Fish Challenge.

Mike Anderson gives us all the details in this week’s segment of "North Dakota Outdoors." As Game and Fish marketing specialist Jackie Ressler explains, entering a fish species in the challenge is as easy as answering a couple of questions and submitting a photo. Once Game and Fish verifies the entry, it will send the Fish Challenge certificate and sticker in the mail.

Where to fish, recipes and how to remove y-bones are just a few other resources found on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.