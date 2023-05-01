99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Spring survey documents 29% decline in western North Dakota mule deer

Game and Fish conducts the spring mule deer survey to assess mule deer abundance in the Badlands. It is conducted after snowmelt and before trees begin to leaf out.

Mule deer.jpg
Mule deer.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
Today at 11:14 AM

BISMARCK – Mule deer populations in western North Dakota are down 29% from 2022 and 5% below the long-term average, the Game and Fish Department said Monday, May 1, in reporting results from its annual spring mule deer survey.

Biologists counted 1,994 mule deer in 286.3 square miles during this year’s survey. The overall mule deer density in the Badlands was 7.0 deer per square mile.

According to Bruce Stillings, big game management supervisor for Game and Fish in Dickinson, North Dakota, the declines are due to effects from extreme weather conditions this past winter and historic blizzards during the spring of 2022 that produced approximately 40 inches of snow with high winds and low temperatures.

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:

Biologists had concerns with mule deer numbers heading into this past winter, based on results from the fall survey. The fall survey is conducted to assess demographics of mule deer in the Badlands. The buck-to-doe ratio and fawn production, expressed as fawn-to-doe ratio, are determined to evaluate population status and productivity of mule deer.

Biologists counted 1,116 mule deer during the aerial survey in October, which was 31% lower than in 2021. The ratio of 69 fawns per 100 does was higher than 2021 (60/100) but well below the long-term average (87/100), while 40 bucks per 100 does was similar to 2021 (38/100) and the long-term (43/100).

ADVERTISEMENT

Game and Fish conducts the spring mule deer survey to assess mule deer abundance in the Badlands. It is conducted after snowmelt and before trees begin to leaf out, providing the best conditions for aerial observation of deer. Biologists have completed aerial surveys of the same 24 study areas since the 1950s.

The fall aerial survey, conducted specifically to study demographics, covers 24 study areas and 306.3 square miles in western North Dakota. Biologists also survey the same study areas every spring to determine deer abundance.

What To Read Next
DNR weekly report logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Spring walleye-spawning run has begun in some areas, DNR officers report
May 01, 2023 12:10 PM
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Minnesota Wildlife Management Area
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR, feds sign agreement over logging in wildlife areas
April 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
brush clearing for sharp-tailed grouse
Northland Outdoors
Trying to save sharp-tailed grouse with saws, shears
April 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
North Dakota Reps. Jon Nelson and Brandy Pyle embrace after the state House of Representatives adjourns in the early hours of Sunday, April 30, 2023.
North Dakota
North Dakota lawmakers adjourn after approving record $19.6B budget
April 30, 2023 03:25 AM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
7e704c-20230327-um-grad-student-rally-2000.jpg
Minnesota
U of M graduate student workers win vote to unionize
May 01, 2023 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Abbey Machtig / MPR News
043019.N.GFH.MNBURN-Fire.jpg
Minnesota
Red Flag Warning issued for northwest and west-central Minnesota
May 01, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff Report
010321 S GFH UNDMBB BrandonMcKissic TyreeIhenacho01.jpg
College
With return in motion, UND's Ihenacho says 'I shouldn't have left in the first place'
May 01, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller