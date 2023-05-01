Spring survey documents 29% decline in western North Dakota mule deer

BISMARCK – Mule deer populations in western North Dakota are down 29% from 2022 and 5% below the long-term average, the Game and Fish Department said Monday, May 1, in reporting results from its annual spring mule deer survey.

Biologists counted 1,994 mule deer in 286.3 square miles during this year’s survey. The overall mule deer density in the Badlands was 7.0 deer per square mile.

According to Bruce Stillings, big game management supervisor for Game and Fish in Dickinson, North Dakota, the declines are due to effects from extreme weather conditions this past winter and historic blizzards during the spring of 2022 that produced approximately 40 inches of snow with high winds and low temperatures.

Biologists had concerns with mule deer numbers heading into this past winter, based on results from the fall survey. The fall survey is conducted to assess demographics of mule deer in the Badlands. The buck-to-doe ratio and fawn production, expressed as fawn-to-doe ratio, are determined to evaluate population status and productivity of mule deer.

Biologists counted 1,116 mule deer during the aerial survey in October, which was 31% lower than in 2021. The ratio of 69 fawns per 100 does was higher than 2021 (60/100) but well below the long-term average (87/100), while 40 bucks per 100 does was similar to 2021 (38/100) and the long-term (43/100).

Game and Fish conducts the spring mule deer survey to assess mule deer abundance in the Badlands. It is conducted after snowmelt and before trees begin to leaf out, providing the best conditions for aerial observation of deer. Biologists have completed aerial surveys of the same 24 study areas since the 1950s.

The fall aerial survey, conducted specifically to study demographics, covers 24 study areas and 306.3 square miles in western North Dakota. Biologists also survey the same study areas every spring to determine deer abundance.