Spring is a busy time of year for North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries crews

In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department explains an important process fisheries staff do before hitting the water.

NDGF fisheries crews.JPG
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 5:15 PM

As the ice comes off the lakes, Game and Fish Department fisheries biologists are getting ready for spring activities. Fisheries biologists already have nets in lakes for northern pike spawning. In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department visits with fisheries biologist Jeff Merchant about an important process fisheries staff do before hitting the water.

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:

