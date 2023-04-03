Some DNR officers continue to see ice fishing, snowmobiling activity

Here is the weekly report from Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in northwest Minnesota and adjacent areas of northern Minnesota for Monday, April 3.

District 1 - Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) followed up on complaints of dogs chasing deer near Warroad, and a report of deer that were not processed after being harvested the previous November. Enforcement action was taken in both cases. Assistance was given with the Hallock firearms safety class.

CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent the week attending annual training, following up on various complaints, and checking area anglers. Violations encountered were angling with extra lines, unattended lines, allowing illegal operation of an ATV, and youthful operator violations.

CO Coby Fontes (Baudette East) attended in-service training at Camp Ripley.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) taught the law and ethics portion of the firearms safety classes in Warren and Oslo, attended a career forum for area high school students on conservation officer career opportunities and patrolled area snowmobile trails. Enforcement action was taken for exceeding the speed limit on a snowmobile and snowmobile-registration violations.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports checking anglers on special regulation lakes this past week. Time was also spent patrolling area snowmobile trails and issuing possession permits for road-killed wildlife.

Warroad South – vacant.

Baudette West – vacant.

Thief River Falls East – vacant.

Karlstad – vacant.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports speaking at a firearms safety class in Fisher. Time was also spent staffing an informational booth at the Crookston Armory. Anglers and snowmobile operators were checked. Various wildlife-related complaints were received.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) continued to check anglers on area lakes and patrol snowmobile trails. Time was spent at Camp Ripley armoring Division-issued rifles.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports warmer weather and the closure of grant-in-aid snowmobile trails have limited areas for snowmobilers to ride in the Perham area. Ditches and approaches have seen some deterioration. Ice fishing was looking up with anglers targeting tullibee and panfish. Calls about dead wildlife, including owls, deer, swans and raccoons were taken. Most were referred to Wildlife, and people were advised on proper disposal techniques.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent time at annual in-service training. Swedberg also spent time working on cases from the past deer and bear seasons.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the weekend working sport fishing, snowmobile and ATV enforcement. Time was also spent at Camp Ripley for annual in-service training.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on snowmobile activity on area trails and lakes. Area wildlife management areas and waterfowl production areas were patrolled for activity. Area lakes were worked for angling activity, and public accesses were monitored. Information was provided about angling, spearing and bow fishing regulations.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking anglers and snowmobile riders in the Pelican Rapids station. Angling activity remains extremely low as difficult travel conditions prevail on area lakes. The few anglers checked reported the panfish bite is starting to pick up and tullibee anglers are having success. Time was also spent at Camp Ripley for annual in-service training.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) went to Camp Ripley to complete annual in-service training. Fox also patrolled for snowmobile and ice fishing activity and assisted local agencies.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) assisted with in-service training, worked ongoing cases and handled calls about snowmobile and fishing activity.

Bagley – vacant.

District 3 - Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) conducted big game investigations, spoke at a Minnesota Deer Hunters Association chapter banquet and responded to snowmobile-trespass complaints. Goodman reminds people that grant-in-aid trails are now closed and riding across agricultural property without permission is trespassing. Other activity included checking anglers and fielding wildlife-related calls.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) worked with Wildlife staff on several calls and complaints of deer eating hay and silage at local farms. Calls were handled of dogs chasing deer and sick/injured deer. Mandatory training was attended this week. Snowmobile trails were monitored as the grant-in-aid trails officially closed.

CO Ryan Brown (Elbow Lake) continued to monitor angling and snowmobile activity in the area. He also attended annual training at Camp Ripley.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers, snowmobile riders and area trails. Calls about area grant-in-aid snowmobile trails and injured animals were received and handled. A burning complaint in eastern Otter Tail County was investigated.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) reports a decrease in angling activity with recent snowfalls. Still, ice is still very thick in most spots, and several vehicles were seen on lakes with accessibility. Panfish anglers are seeing success and compliance is very good. Only a few citations were issued for license/limit violations. Snowmobilers are still out a bit even though grant-in-aid trails have officially closed. Registration and illegal-exhaust violations continue to be addressed.

CO Felicia Znajda (Osakis) teamed with nearby officers for high-visibility snowmobile enforcement. She is still seeing anglers getting out on the ice and having luck despite the recent weather conditions. She’s also received several reports of dead yearling deer being located.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the week once again focused on recreational vehicle and angling enforcement. With open water at the local dams, people itching to get out and fish have been taking advantage of that, but they have had little to no success. Time was spent over the weekend on the Central Lakes Trail with other District 3 partners. Overall compliance was good.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers and ATV and snowmobile operators. Additional time was spent attending training at Camp Ripley and setting up a firearms safety class. Calls about injured/sick animals continue to come in as winter weather continues to make it hard on area wildlife.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time on trails and lakes, which were quiet. Complaints were handled regarding deer feeding in Park Rapids station. Be mindful of bird feeders and garbage storage as bears have been seen out and about.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Cass County lakes and snowmobile trails throughout the week. Travel conditions remain tough on area lakes due to heavy snow and slush. Enforcement action was taken for numerous violations.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) continued to check ice anglers and snowmobile trails. Annual training was also attended. The ice hasn’t thawed much yet but slush has shown up in some spots. Caution is always advised on late-season ice.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) attended training at Camp Ripley. Area lakes were checked for late ice fishing activity, with only a handful of folks still out and about. Miscellaneous calls about wildlife-related complaints were handled as well.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and snowmobile activity. Charges were issued to an individual with 18 crappies over the possession limit.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports attending training in St. Paul.

ATV rec officer – vacant.