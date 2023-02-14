99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Snowmobile North Dakota state ride set for Saturday

Trails in central North Dakota have lost some snow, but groomers are working on trail systems in the northeast and southeast parts of the state, where snow depths are still optimal.

Ridge Runners groomer snip.JPG
The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department provides equipment for over 75 Snowmobile North Dakota volunteers to groom more than 2,800 miles of trails across the state. 
Contributed/Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club
By Herald Staff Report
February 14, 2023 08:43 AM

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Snowmobile trails across the state are open and ready for the annual Snowmobile North Dakota state snowmobile ride on Saturday, Feb. 18, according to the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department.

The Bottineau County Family Snowmobilers club is the host for this year’s ride. The ride begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 6 p.m., with a raffle drawing announcement at 6:30 p.m

The 2023 state snowmobile ride is an opportunity for snowmobilers to experience the variety of trails across North Dakota while enjoying the hospitality of 10 “Fun Run” stops at local businesses within the Bottineau and Lake Metigoshe area.

There’s still time to sign up for this year’s ride. Registration is $20 per rider and can be completed online at www.snowmobilebottineau.com or in-person on Friday evening at the Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Bottineau. Updates about the state ride can be found on the Bottineau Family Snowmobilers Facebook page.

Though trails in central North Dakota have lost some snow, groomers are currently working on trail systems in the northeast and southeast parts of the state, where snow depths are still optimal. Riders are encouraged to download the Snowmobile North Dakota trails app on their mobile device for the latest trail conditions. A current snow cover map is available here, and the grooming update can be found at http://snd.evtrails.com .

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department provides equipment for over 75 Snowmobile North Dakota volunteers to groom more than 2,800 miles of trails across the state. 

