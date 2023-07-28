Significant decline in North Dakota pronghorn tags focus of webcast

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department on Monday, July 24, announced a significant reduction in the number of pronghorn tags that will be available for the 2023 hunting season. Game and Fish this year is offering 420 licenses in eight units, down from 1,970 licenses in 17 units in 2022. Bruce Stillings, the Game and Fish Department’s big game management supervisor, discusses the decline with Mike Anderson in this week's “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast.

