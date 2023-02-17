Several North Dakota lakes face risk of winter fish die-offs, fisheries managers say

BISMARCK – December’s wet, heavy snow couldn't have come at a worse time from a fishing standpoint and is now affecting dissolved oxygen levels in several lakes across North Dakota, increasing the potential for fish die-offs, according to Greg Power, fisheries chief for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck.

Winterkill occurs when heavy snow blocks sunlight from reaching the water, hindering the ability of aquatic vegetation to produce oxygen through photosynthesis. As plants die and decay, they can deplete dissolved oxygen levels to the point where fish can’t survive.

Greg Power, fisheries division chief for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department

Such events tend to happen gradually, and the full impact won’t be known until the ice goes out, Power says. Between reports from anglers and routine dissolved oxygen testing by department staff, Power says there are at least 30 lakes of concern already, a number he expects will rise to 50 or more.

“Maybe with the exception of extreme southwestern North Dakota, for the most part, our lakes are still 100% snow-covered, and it’s been that way since December,” Power said. “For sure we’ve lost a few already – significant or total winterkill – and that’s ongoing. But in the end, I'm sure we're going to have dozens.”

Shallow, marginal lakes have been hit the hardest, Power says. By all indications, this will be one of the worst years for winterkill in quite some time, he says.

Randy Hiltner Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department

Low oxygen levels also are a concern on several lakes in northeast North Dakota, said Randy Hiltner, Northeast District fisheries supervisor for Game and Fish in Devils Lake. Recent testing by Game and Fish staff found low dissolved oxygen levels in about a dozen district lakes, including North Golden Lake, Goose Lake in Wells County and Red Willow Lake, Hiltner says.

Traditionally, none of those three lakes have been susceptible to winterkill, he said. Red Willow had a winterkill in 1994, and Goose Lake had low oxygen two or three winters ago but didn’t winterkill, Hiltner said.

“I’m really hoping that’s the case again because it’s got a real nice walleye population – some big fish,” he said. “And I don’t have anything on record for North Golden Lake winterkilling, so that would be kind of a surprise if it does.”

Other Northeast District lakes at risk are Sykeston Dam, the Heaton Slough Complex, Harvey Dam, Goose Lake, Buffalo Lake, Finley Dam, Niagara Dam, Battle Lake, Juanita Lake and Island Lake.

Some of the lakes, including Niagara Dam, have a history of winterkill, Hiltner said. To date, he says, no one has called to report seeing dead fish on underwater cameras, although anglers fishing Harvey Dam have reported that most of the fish are high up in the water column, where what little dissolved oxygen is left remains.

“That, too, has had a history of winterkills and only being a so-so fishery, but the last two to three years, walleyes – and particularly big perch – have done really well,” said Power, the fisheries chief. “It's been a great local fishery; now, it's probably going to go away again for a few years.”

Game and Fish will continue to monitor the lakes for dissolved oxygen levels throughout the winter, Hiltner said, and try to conduct netting surveys as soon after ice-out as possible to determine the extent, if any, of winterkill.

“That way, we can give out information, too,” Hiltner said. “Anglers will want to know before fishing gets going in earnest.”

If there’s a bright side to the potential winterkill scenario, it’s that North Dakota went into the winter with an all-time high number of fishing lakes, Power said.

“You can never afford to lose any lakes, but if you’re going to lose them, it’s better when you have as many as we have now as compared with 20 years ago,” he said. “The hurt isn’t as bad.”

If winterkill is suspected, Power says, it’s important that anglers notify Game and Fish as soon as the ice goes off. Typically, water in lakes with depleted oxygen smells like rotten eggs. An abundance of seagulls circling a lake is another sign of winterkill. Depending on the fishery, the department may be able to adjust its stocking plans to accelerate recovery of a lake where die-offs occur, Power says.

“The sooner we know about it – we can’t be everywhere – so the more eyes out there, the better,” he said. “Or noses, maybe.”