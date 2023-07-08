Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 8
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Send us your fish photos and tales

Share your photos and report your big fish tales to Brad Dokken at bdokken@gfherald.com. Please include the angler’s town of residence, where the fish was caught and whether it was kept or released.

FishWALLEYE.jpg
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 6:37 AM

With summer fishing now in full swing, we’d like to see your nice fish photos – whether it be a walleye, pike, catfish or other fine-finned specimen you’d like to show off – to run in our online Trophy Room gallery.

If you don’t have a photo, that’s fine, too. You still can have your catch recognized in the Nice Fish listings that run in print in the Saturday Northland Outdoors section.

Share your photos and report your big fish tales to Brad Dokken at bdokken@gfherald.com , by phone at (701) 780-1148 or toll-free (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148, or mail to Brad Dokken, c/o The Grand Forks Herald, 3535 S. 31st St., Ste 205, Grand Forks ND 58201. Please include the angler’s town of residence, where the fish was caught and whether it was kept or released.

Photos will be posted to the Northland Outdoors section of the Herald website shortly after they’re submitted and some will be printed in the Herald as space permits. Since I work remotely and am rarely in the office, sending photos or reporting catches by email is the most timely method of contact.

– Brad Dokken

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FISHING COVERAGE:
Olivia Kopetzky and her 52.25-ich muskie
Northland Outdoors
Giant muskie smacks salmon lure along South Shore of Lake Superior
Thirteen-year-old Olivia Kopetzky reeled in among the largest muskies caught in the Twin Ports area.
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Northland Outdoors
Frisch: My favorite summer fishing vacation spots
1d ago
Northland Outdoors
Anglers can soon catch tiger trout in select North Dakota lakes
1d ago
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Northwest Angle matriarch Grace Prothero passes the torch of family resort to granddaughter after 60 years
3d ago

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
What To Read Next
NDGF Calendar Page May 2022.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Rydell Refuge Youth Fishing Day, state park events coming up on Outdoors Calendar
37m ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Venison Burgers.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Grill up these tasty venison burgers
13h ago
 · 
By  North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Minnesota DNR conservation officer
Northland Outdoors
Ely deer crasher avoids jail time
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062123 UNDairRace2.jpg
Members Only
College
UND's Frozen Force move forward after 'life-changing' experience of national race
1d ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
VO.Still002.jpg
Minnesota
THC and CBD business owner reacts to East Grand Forks' cannabis moratorium
1d ago
 · 
By  Jay Dahl
east grand forks.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks City Council temporarily prohibits sale of cannabis
2d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Shirley
2183534+North-dakota-road-sign.jpg
Local
35.2% of North Dakota adults are obese, above the national average and up nearly 15% from 2000
3m ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish