Fargo Sports Show continues through Sunday, continuing DNR webinars coming up on Outdoors Calendar

Events

Feb. 4-5: Final two days of 58th annual Red River Valley Sportsmen's Boat, Camping and Vacation Show, Fargodome, 1800 N. University Drive, Fargo. Show hours 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 4 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5. Admission $10 adults, $2.50 ages 6-12 and free admission age 5 and younger. Info: fargosportshow.com.

Candlelight Ski and Owl Prowl, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Rydell National Wildlife Refuge, 17788 349th St. SE, Erskine, Minn. Hosted by the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association.

Fishing

March 17-19: Great Waters Fly Fishing Expo, Hamline University Walker Fieldhouse, 1550 Hewitt Ave. St. Paul. Show hours 1 to 7 p.m. March 17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 18 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19. Film showcase and social from 6 to 10 p.m. March 18. Info: greatwatersflyexpo.com.

DNR webinars

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing its series of hunting, fishing and outdoor learning webinars this winter and spring. The webinars, which are free, begin at noon Wednesdays, and pre-registration is required at mndnr.gov . Webinars also are recorded and available online. Upcoming webinars are as follows:



March 8: Prairie chickens in Minnesota. Greg Hoch, prairie habitat team supervisor, will talk about the past and present of these prairie grouse in Minnesota.

March 15: Bison (tatanka) conservation in Minnesota. Richard Milda, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community's bison herd coordinator, and Molly Tranel Nelson, DNR Parks and Trails bison expert, will share info about bison, the Bison Conservation Herd Program, where to view them and how to help support bison management and stewardship.

March 22: Unraveling mysteries of the common loon. Kevin Kenow, loon researcher with the U.S. Geological Survey, will discuss loon basics, migration and loon conservation.

March 29: Backyard bird feeding. Lori Naumann, nongame wildlife outreach specialist, will share bird feeding best practices, tips for attracting different birds to feeders and ways to help birds.

April 5: Turkey calling techniques. With turkey season right around the corner, webinar presenters will discuss calling techniques and tools of the trade.

April 12: DNR Trout stream easements and improved angling opportunities. Dusty Hoffman, DNR stream habitat specialist, will discuss the best way to find angling easements and how to properly use easements on some of Minnesota's best trout streams. Learn about some habitat improvement projects completed on easements and how those projects enhance angling opportunities.

April 19: The peregrine falcon story. Jackie Fallon, wildlife biologist, master falconer and educator for over 30 years, will discuss what is being done to help the species in Minnesota and what researchers have discovered after 50 years of study. There'll also be an opportunity to see a live falcon up close.

April 26: Meredith Warmuth, DNR fish hatchery specialist, will share information about Minnesota's coldwater hatchery system, how it benefits trout fishing in Minnesota (and where to find them) and how people can tour the facilities.

May 3: Fishing for freshwater drum (aka sheepshead). DNR Ortonville area fisheries supervisor, Chris Domeier, will share information on when, where and how to fish for freshwater drum in Minnesota. He'll also cover their life history and how to clean and cook this often overlooked, native and surprisingly tasty species.

May 10: Catching walleyes on opening weekend. DNR Fisheries staff and walleye fishing experts discuss what to expect for the upcoming fishing opener and provide some tips on how to catch early season walleyes. Session will especially focus on southern Minnesota, the location of the 2023 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener, which is in Mankato this year.

May 17: Heidi Cyr, nongame wildlife permit coordinator for wildlife rehabilitators, will talk about "orphaned" wildlife, signs an animal needs help and the best ways to keep wildlife wild.

May 24: Monarch butterfly conservation. Experts from the Monarch Joint Venture will discuss what is being done for monarchs in North America and how to take part in Minnesota (or wherever you are).

May 31: Muskie diet secrets revealed. DNR fisheries experts Brian Herwig, Jim Wolters and Kamden Glade will share the results of their recent research projects providing new insights on the diets and ecology of Minnesota muskellunge and related fishing tips to help anglers hook Minnesota's top predator this year.

Shooting Sports

