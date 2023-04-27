Roseau River WMA Wildlife Drive to open May 20-21

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will open the Wildlife Drive at Roseau River Wildlife Management Area in northwest Minnesota to the public on May 20 and 21, weather and dike conditions permitting. The weekend will offer unique wildlife viewing and photography opportunities during the spring bird migration, as well as additional fishing access along the dike to the WMA pools.

The Wildlife Drive can be easily accessed at the main dike road, located 1¾ miles south of the WMA headquarters on Roseau County Road 3. Only motor vehicles licensed for use on public highways are legally permitted to operate on this road. The gate will be opened before sunrise Saturday, May 20, and closed at sunset on Sunday, May 21.

Dike roads are graveled and can become slippery when wet. Roads may be closed on short notice if they become hazardous to navigate. Visitors can call the Roseau River WMA headquarters, (218) 452-7610, for information on road conditions and closures. Ask for Randy Prachar, wildlife manager, or Tom Enright, assistant wildlife manager. For a visitor’s map or more information, visit Roseau River WMA at mndnr.gov and type "Roseau River Wildlife Management Area" in the search window.