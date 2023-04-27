99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 27
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Roseau River WMA Wildlife Drive to open May 20-21

The gate to the Wildlife Drive will be opened before sunrise Saturday, May 20, and closed at sunset on Sunday, May 21.

By Staff Report
Today at 6:17 PM

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will open the Wildlife Drive at Roseau River Wildlife Management Area in northwest Minnesota to the public on May 20 and 21, weather and dike conditions permitting. The weekend will offer unique wildlife viewing and photography opportunities during the spring bird migration, as well as additional fishing access along the dike to the WMA pools.

The Wildlife Drive can be easily accessed at the main dike road, located 1¾ miles south of the WMA headquarters on Roseau County Road 3. Only motor vehicles licensed for use on public highways are legally permitted to operate on this road. The gate will be opened before sunrise Saturday, May 20, and closed at sunset on Sunday, May 21.

Dike roads are graveled and can become slippery when wet. Roads may be closed on short notice if they become hazardous to navigate. Visitors can call the Roseau River WMA headquarters, (218) 452-7610, for information on road conditions and closures. Ask for Randy Prachar, wildlife manager, or Tom Enright, assistant wildlife manager. For a visitor’s map or more information, visit Roseau River WMA at mndnr.gov and type "Roseau River Wildlife Management Area" in the search window.

READ MORE MINNESOTA DNR COVERAGE:
Free Minnesota Twins cap
Northland Outdoors
Buy fishing license, get free Twins hat during Minnesota DNR Days
Your fishing license gets you discount tickets, too.
April 27, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources seeks water sample volunteers
April 26, 2023 02:56 PM
Northland Outdoors
Bear found dead in tree died from natural causes, DNR officer says
April 24, 2023 12:15 PM
Northland Outdoors
Outdoors Notebook: Ducks Unlimited honors former North Dakota Game and Fish director Steinwand
April 22, 2023 06:05 AM

What To Read Next
saturday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: A cool end to the month of April
April 27, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
NDGF paddlefish snagger.png
Northland Outdoors
Doug Leier: A closer look at one of North Dakota’s most unique species – the paddlefish
April 25, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Doug Leier
PLOTS sign
Northland Outdoors
Tough winter for North Dakota wildlife, landowners highlights need for more and better habitat
April 24, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
hunternewspaper-11.jpg
College
Hunter Pinke delivers inspiring message, thanks community at UND's Delta Gamma Lectureship
April 25, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
042823.N.FF.DEMO
Business
Local high school students get hands-on construction experience at 3rd annual Demo Day
April 27, 2023 06:44 PM
 · 
By  Jay Dahl
644ab52ed549c.image.jpg
Breaking News
North Dakota
North Dakota House sustains Gov. Burgum's veto of book ban bill
April 27, 2023 06:37 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura/The Bismarck Tribune
PHOTO: E-tabs or Electronic Pull Tabs
North Dakota
Limits on electronic pull tabs in North Dakota clear Legislature
April 27, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune