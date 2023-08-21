Roadmap for lifting deer baiting restrictions outlined in North Dakota CWD plan

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department on Monday, Aug. 21, said it will allow deer baiting restrictions to be lifted in hunting units where chronic wasting disease has been found, if the number of adult deer equivalent to at least 10% of allocated gun licenses are tested for CWD within a year and all results are negative.

If the 10% sampling goal is not met or CWD is confirmed in the unit, the baiting restriction will remain, the department said.

The new baiting policy is part of the 2023 CWD proclamation for baiting and transportation requirements for deer, elk and moose released Monday by the department.

In the Red River Valley, for example, it would mean that deer hunting unit 2B would no longer be subject to baiting restrictions in 2024 if at least 180 adult deer taken during the 2023 season are sampled and test negative for CWD.

Game and Fish offered 1,800 deer gun licenses – 1,000 any antlered and 800 any antlerless – for the 2023 deer gun season.

Deer hunters in 2B have faced baiting restrictions since November 2021, after a single whitetail buck tested positive for CWD near Climax on the Minnesota side of the Red River. Game and Fish implements baiting restrictions any time a given hunting unit falls within 25 miles of a previous detection.

No deer have tested positive for CWD in 2B or near Climax since the single, unexpected positive case that occurred in 2021, after a whitetail buck shot during Minnesota’s youth deer season was voluntarily tested.

The department’s new CWD policy represents a compromise, of sorts, after a contentious bill during the 2023 legislative session, which would have prohibited Game and Fish from banning baiting as a CWD management strategy, ultimately failed. The legislation sailed through the House by a 76-18 vote but was narrowly voted down by a 26-21 margin in the Senate.

While testing is voluntary in North Dakota, it will be up to hunters to get their deer tested and ultimately reach the 10% requirement.

“If CWD is not detected in that number of animals, it means the disease risk is low enough to where we can be comfortable allowing baiting to resume in a unit,” said Dr. Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian for Game and Fish in Bismarck. “That’s a win for everybody.”

Other items of note in the new CWD proclamation:



Whole carcasses of animals harvested in North Dakota can remain in the deer unit, or may now be transported anywhere in the state. However, carcass waste must be disposed of via landfill or waste management provider. This does not apply to heads dropped at CWD collection sites or lymph nodes submitted for CWD surveillance. Taxidermists and game processors can also accept intact carcasses of animals harvested within North Dakota but assume responsibility for disposal.

No new units have been added to the baiting restriction list for 2023-24. Due to the timing of finalizing the proclamation, a one-year pause was placed on adding new units. Units 2K1 and 3B2 are scheduled to be added to the restriction list in 2024 due to a positive CWD detection during the 2022 hunting season within 25 miles in an adjacent unit. They will not be added if the 10% goal is reached this year and all CWD test results are negative.

Hunters are prohibited from transporting into North Dakota the whole carcass or parts, except the lower-risk portions, of deer, elk, moose or other members of the cervid family harvested outside of North Dakota.

Game and Fish will conduct surveillance of the state by region on a four-year rotation. This year, the CWD surveillance effort will consist of deer gun units in southeastern North Dakota. Outside of this area, hunters can still have their animal tested by taking it to a Game and Fish district office, any deer head collection site (primarily located in the surveillance area) or using a mail-in self-sampling kit, available through the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov. A unit outside the annual surveillance zone is still eligible to have a baiting restriction removed if the sampling goal is met, or can be added as a restricted unit if a positive is found.

