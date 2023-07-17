6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Report boating accidents, Game and Fish says in a reminder

A boat accident form is available on the Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, at any Game and Fish office or by contacting a local game warden.

NDGF game warden.jpg
In North Dakota, boating accidents must be reported to the Game and Fish Department if damage exceeds $2,000 or in cases of injury, death or disappearance of a person.
Mike Anderson / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
Today at 11:14 AM

BISMARCK – Regardless of how safe and cautious boaters are on the water, accidents happen. If a boating accident involves injury, death or disappearance of a person, an accident report must be completed and sent to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department within 48 hours of the occurrence, the department said in a reminder.

If property damage exceeds $2,000 but no deaths or injuries occur, a boat operator has five days to file a report.

These reporting requirements are mandatory whether there is one or more boats involved.

– Staff report

