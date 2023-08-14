Remaining North Dakota deer tags go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 16

BISMARCK – Hunters in North Dakota can purchase additional, concurrent season deer licenses beginning at 8 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, Aug. 16, on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov , the department said Monday, Aug. 14. There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase as long as licenses remain.

There are 1,222 licenses remaining for the 2023 deer gun season, all in southwest North Dakota. In Unit 3F2, 381 any-antlerless (either white-tailed or mule deer) and 735 antlerless whitetail licenses remain. In Unit 3F1, 106 antlerless whitetail licenses remain.

Remaining first-come, first-served licenses are also available to nonresidents.

Concurrent season licenses can be used during the archery season with a bow; deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. However, youth under 14 (at the end of the calendar year) will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.

Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must hunt in the unit in which the license is assigned.

Game and Fish offered 53,400 deer gun licenses for the 2023 season, a decline of 10,800 from last year.