Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 14
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Remaining North Dakota deer tags go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 16

In Unit 3F2, 381 any-antlerless (either white-tailed or mule deer) and 735 antlerless whitetail licenses remain. In Unit 3F1, 106 antlerless whitetail licenses remain.

NDGF whitetail doe
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will issue remaining deer gun tags in two southwest units on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
Today at 10:52 AM

BISMARCK – Hunters in North Dakota can purchase additional, concurrent season deer licenses beginning at 8 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, Aug. 16, on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov , the department said Monday, Aug. 14. There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase as long as licenses remain.

There are 1,222 licenses remaining for the 2023 deer gun season, all in southwest North Dakota. In Unit 3F2, 381 any-antlerless (either white-tailed or mule deer) and 735 antlerless whitetail licenses remain. In Unit 3F1, 106 antlerless whitetail licenses remain.

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:

Remaining first-come, first-served licenses are also available to nonresidents.

Concurrent season licenses can be used during the archery season with a bow; deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. However, youth under 14 (at the end of the calendar year) will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.

Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must hunt in the unit in which the license is assigned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game and Fish offered 53,400 deer gun licenses for the 2023 season, a decline of 10,800 from last year.

ND deer gun units.jpg
North Dakota deer gun hunting units.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department

What To Read Next
A kayaker smiling while on Lake Superior.
Northland Outdoors
UMD grad kayaks solo around Lake Superior in 63 days
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
NDGF Calendar Page May 2022.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Casting for Catfish, MAX Multi-Species Fishing Derby coming up on Outdoors Calendar
2d ago
081223MJBIRD.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Four-letter words describe the appeal of burrowing owls
2d ago
 · 
By  Mike Jacobs
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
1h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
East Grand Forks tower sign logo.jpg
Community
North Country Food Bank to hold produce distribution event Wednesday in East Grand Forks
9m ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
DanielleTeigen2.JPG
Business
Forum Communications writers nab national awards for work
1h ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
sabra wimberley
College
UND women’s basketball fills one assistant coach position
1h ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe